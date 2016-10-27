Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The man responsible for running the division Toronto-Dominion Bank has bet its future on is retiring.

Mike Pedersen, who currently heads TD’s U.S. personal and commercial banking arm, announced his retirement late Thursday, but will stay with the bank until summer 2017 to help with the transition.

