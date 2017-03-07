Briefing highlights
- OECD warns on stock prices
- Also warns on housing market
- Global stock markets mixed
- New York poised for weak open
- Loonie above 74.5 cents
- What to expect from trade reports
Inflated stock and home prices
The OECD is adding its voice to mounting concerns over the “apparent disconnects” between the economy and high stock prices.
The group also cites – again – the rapid run-up in Canadian house prices and warns this can be “a precursor of an economic downturn.”
It also upgraded its forecast for economic growth in Canada this year, to 2.4 per cent from an earlier projection of 2.1 per cent, though it trimmed its 2018 call to 2.2 per cent from 2.3 per cent.
These fresh thoughts from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, released in an updated assessment Tuesday, come in an era of heightened trade tensions, a topic that also came in for scrutiny.
On stock markets, which have surged since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, the OECD said investors are seemingly out of synch with what’s happening on the ground.
“In financial markets, there are apparent disconnects between the positive assessment of economic prospects reflected in market valuations and forecasts for the real economy,” the group said in its interim economic outlook.
“Equity valuations have increased significantly further in many major markets over the past six months, despite the large rise in nominal interest rates and with long-term nominal and real GDP growth expectations based on consensus forecasts barely changed.”
The OECD’s warning on home prices and household debt are the latest in a years-long series of warnings from several observers, including the Bank of Canada.
“In advanced economies, some countries have experienced rapid house price increases in recent years, including Australia, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom,” the report said.
“As past experience has shown, a rapid rise of house prices can be a precursor of an economic downturn,” it added.
“House price-to-rent ratios are at record highs in several countries and above long-term averages in many others. Although there has been a slower accumulation of household debt in recent years, mortgage-debt-to-income ratios remain high in many countries.”
As for trade, the OECD noted the “significant uncertainty” over future policy, warning against the trend to protectionism.
“Efforts are needed to strengthen domestic policies that support trade openness, maximize the gains from trade and ensure that the benefits are fairly shared, with obstacles to the process of reallocation and transition for workers reduced,” it said.
“Internationally, progress is required in ensuring a level playing field. A rollback of existing trade openness would be costly, with a significant share of jobs in many countries linked to participation in global value chains.”
This, the OECD said, comes amid a five-year stretch of a global economy caught in a “low-growth trap.”
OECD Interim Economic Outlook (EO) real GDP growth projections
Year-on-year, percentage
Interim EO projections Difference from November EO
|2016
|2017
|2018
|Region
|World
|3.0
|3.3
|0.0
|3.6
|0.0
|U.S.
|1.6
|2.4
|0.1
|2.8
|-0.2
|Euro area
|1.7
|1.6
|0.0
|1.6
|-0.1
|Germany
|1.8
|1.8
|0.1
|1.7
|0.0
|France
|1.1
|1.4
|0.1
|1.4
|-0.2
|Italy
|1.0
|1.0
|0.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Japan
|1.0
|1.2
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|Canada
|1.4
|2.4
|0.3
|2.2
|-0.1
|Britain
|1.8
|1.6
|0.4
|1.0
|0.0
|China
|6.7
|6.5
|0.1
|6.3
|0.2
|India*
|7.0
|7.3
|0.3
|7.7
|0.0
|Brazil
|-3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|0.3
|G20
|3.1
|3.5
|-0.1
|3.0
|0.0
|Rest of the World
|2.3
|2.7
|-0.1
|3.2
|0.0
*Fiscal year starting in April.
SOURCE: OECD
It now forecasts global growth at 3.3 per cent this year, and 3.5 per cent next. Those would mark a modest gain from 2016’s mark, which was just shy of 3 per cent, but still below the average 4 per cent in the two decades that preceded the financial crisis.
For Canada, it said economic growth “is expected to increase, supported by fiscal initiatives, export-market growth and the slowdown in commodity-related investment bottoming out.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed, with not a lot of action so far.
“Markets remain becalmed for yet another day, hampered by a lack of data and a general wariness,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp, citing Thursday’s European Central Bank decision, Friday’s U.S. jobs report and next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.
“No one wants to be caught out in case the market lurches higher, but at the same time there is a clear desire to avoid chasing the market at all-time highs,” he added.
“Stalemate has thus ensued, but the trio of big events over the next week or so promises to break the deadlock one way or the other. The old adage ‘never short a quiet market’ seems applicable here, and a modest flow into equity ETFs continues to provide reasons to hold long positions rather than try to swim against the tide.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up by 0.2 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET, while the Paris CAC 40 was down 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was just above 74.5 cents U.S.
“The U.S. dollar consolidated gains, as markets remain comfortably long USD moving into the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) March meeting,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya, referring to the greenback by its symbol.
“The Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points, and may deliver a hawkish accompanying statement hinting at a steeper policy path in 2017 than previously anticipated.”
How markets ended Monday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
What to watch for today
Given Mr. Trump’s angst over trade, it could get interesting.
CIBC World Markets, for one, expects the U.S. government to report a wider January trade deficit, of about $48.5-billion (U.S.), at 8:30 a.m. ET.
“That will be the widest print since 2012, and comes at a time when the new president is working on policies to reduce the deficit,” said CIBC’s Royce Mendes.
In Canada, our trade fortunes are going the other way, with Statistics Canada expected to report a third consecutive monthly surplus in January, also at 8:30 a.m.
It should be narrower, but a surplus nonetheless.
“The January trade balance is expected to remain in surplus for the third consecutive month though moderating to $600-million from the $900-million recorded in December,” said Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief economist Paul Ferley.
“The deterioration is expected to result from exports dropping 0.6 per cent following three consecutive monthly increases,” he added.
“Declining activity is expected to be short-lived with the low value of the Canadian dollar and above-potential U.S. growth eventually returning exports to positive growth. The weak Canadian dollar is expected to contribute to January imports remaining flat.”
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
