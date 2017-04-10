The loonie may be holding relatively steady against the greenback, but it’s tumbling against other currencies that matter to Canada.

At just shy of 75 cents U.S. now, the Canadian dollar is down marginally against its U.S. counterpart since the Bank of Canada’s last monetary policy report in January, noted Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets.

“However, against a basket of currencies that it competes with in primary export markets, the CAD is down by over 6 per cent,” he added, referring to the loonie by its symbol.

“That’s important to note given the emphasis that this measure of CAD strength was given at the last MPR meeting in January.”

The Bank of Canada has its next monetary policy report and rate decision on Wednesday. And given that it’s counting on a weaker loonie to help boost Canadian exporters, it won’t go out of its way to do anything that could push the currency higher.

“Despite domestic data going gangbusters, our own gauge of sentiment shows that the market is still too bearish on the CAD,” Mr. Rai said.

“The bank’s bias is still credible enough to keep investors and traders bearish on the CAD, but an improving data backdrop makes that job much more difficult as time passes.”

This comes as some observers believe Mr. Poloz has been too much of an Eeyore as economic prospects improve.

And while he and his central bank colleagues won’t move their benchmark overnight rate from its current 0.5 per cent, they are expected to acknowledge the brighter outlook while still stressing global uncertainties.

Both the policy statement and report will “likely be neutral while accentuating the downside risks,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Benjamin Reitzes.

“Indeed, Governor Poloz wants to ensure that bond yields and the Canadian dollar stay under wraps. Even so, the data have clearly turned more positive, and the bank will have no choice but to upgrade their GDP growth forecast materially.”

Mr. Reitzes and other economists believe the central bank could raise its forecast for economic growth this year to about 2.3 per cent from its earlier projection of 2.1 per cent.

“The real drama will be around how the BoC acknowledges the robust data backdrop both in the statement and in its forecasts,” said CIBC's Mr. Rai.

“For now, the odds are that the bank will continue to wax dovish to lean against potential CAD strength," he added.