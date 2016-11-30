Briefing highlights
Pot shortage forecast
There may not be enough legal marijuana to go around in Canada when the recreational pot industry first gets up and running, analysts say.
Indeed, it could take until 2020 for supply to catch up to demand, according to Canaccord Genuity analysts Matt Bottomley and Neil Maruoka.
And to put it in business terms, that will “provide a pricing floor” of $8 a gram until production can ramp up to the levels needed by that date, they said in a stock report.
“The Canadian cannabis industry has experienced significant growth, fuelled in part by the near-term prospect of a legalized recreational market in Canada, which is expected to benefit current medical marijuana producers, and a growing level of acceptance of marijuana use internationally,” the Canaccord Genuity analysts said.
Their research comes as a task force on recreational use is poised to hand its report to cabinet.
As The Globe and Mail’s Kelly Cryderman writes, the report by the nine-person group will contain recommendations on everything from minimum age to measures to fight drug-impaired driving once Canadians can start buying pot legally, probably in 2018.
There’s now a “vast illicit market” in Canada, Mr. Bottomley and Mr. Maruoka said. If that’s brought into the legal realm, Canada could see demand of 400,000 kilograms in the first year and, potentially, retail sales of $6-billion by 2021.
“We believe there are a number of Canadian producers that are entrenched in the medical market today building the infrastructure to supply the recreational market,” they said.
“If legalized, we believe the industry will move to a wholesale model (which could pressure margins) and producers could realize wholesale revenue of C$4.8-billion by 2021, resulting in operating income of C$2-billion and free cash flow of C$1.4-billion,” the analysts added.
Okay, it’s pot, not potash, but it’s going to be a serious industry with startup issues when it gets off the ground.
“We believe the rigorous process of becoming a licensed producer of cannabis in Canada imposes significant barriers to entry,” said Mr. Bottomley and Mr. Maruoka.
“To date, Health Canada has approved 2 per cent of applications from growers seeking approval to supply the medical market,” they added.
“We estimate that a legalized recreational market in Canada will result in a shortfall of supply in the near term.”
OPEC meets on production
In the oil market, the issue isn’t whether there’s not enough crude, but whether there’s too much.
OPEC is meeting in Vienna for what could be a make-or-break session for crude prices, which are up sharply, and, in turn, oil-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar.
Amid divisions in the group, member countries have to decide whether to make good on an earlier agreement for a production cap that would support prices.
“Our commodity strategists argue that no deal would see oil back below $40 (U.S.) but are still looking for a deal to be done,” said Elsa Lignos, a Royal Bank of Canada senior currency strategist.
“Our commodity strategists are sticking to their call that a production cut agreement will get done, although the rhetoric of the last few days has been pointing in the other direction,” she added.
“Nevertheless, the key players (and chief amongst them Saudi Arabia) need a deal much more now than they did last year.”
Iran and Iraq, two sticklers, are suggesting there could indeed be a deal in Vienna, as does Saudi Arabia. But, as always with OPEC, we’ll see. There are certainly doubts about that.
“It would appear that the long-awaited output deal appears to hinge around whether or not Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia can bridge the gap that has opened up between them, on who caps production and who cuts it, with some talk of a cut of around 1.2 million barrels a day being mooted, though how that will work, given Iran has said it won’t cut, is anyone’s guess,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“Even then there is the fact that Russia, who aren’t members of OPEC, and who currently produce over 11 million barrels a day, won’t even be there, and the likelihood is that we’ll probably get fudge at best or another delay at worst.”
Stocks on rise
Global markets are generally up so far as investors await word from Vienna.
Tokyo’s Nikkei closed basically flat, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai composite lost 1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up slightly.
“Today was always going to be all about OPEC, and early signals are that we will not be disappointed, with crude prices gaining almost 6 per cent off the back of speculation that a deal will finally come to pass,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“Despite differing views emerging from Vienna, one recurring theme is that OPEC members are very close to agreeing a deal to curb output, with concessions for the likes of Iran raising the possibility of a deal that manages to please most members,” he added.
“Should we see an agreement today, it would represent one of the most important days for oil markets in years, with the Saudis essentially abandoning their attempts to push out U.S. producers from the market.”
How markets ended Tuesday
Brian Milner: OECD paints grim picture for global growth
Pipelines approved
If for any reason you missed it, here’s a quickie recap of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pipeline decisions after markets closed Tuesday.
As The Globe and Mail’s Shawn McCarthy and Jeff Lewis report, Ottawa approved the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain line to Vancouver and Enbridge Inc.’s expansion of its main line into the United States.
However, Mr. Trudeau also killed the Northern Gateway proposal that would have run through the Great Bear Rainforest.
There’s also going to be a moratorium on crude tankers off B.C.’s north coast.
Shawn McCarthy and Jeff Lewis: Approvals give Alberta boost but upset environmentalists
Jeffrey Jones: Approvals don't end pipeline battles
Kelly Cryderman: Trans Mountain expansion key to growing crude market
Jeff Lewis: Alberta to phase in $50-a-tonne carbon tax
Campbell Clark: Trudeau didn't just approve Trans Mountain, he put his weight behind it
Gary Mason: Trans Mountain approval was crucial to Notley's political survival
U.S. consumer confidence at highest in 9 years
Rob Carrick: Low volatility ETFs show their faults
