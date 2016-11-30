There may not be enough legal marijuana to go around in Canada when the recreational pot industry first gets up and running, analysts say.

Indeed, it could take until 2020 for supply to catch up to demand, according to Canaccord Genuity analysts Matt Bottomley and Neil Maruoka.

And to put it in business terms, that will “provide a pricing floor” of $8 a gram until production can ramp up to the levels needed by that date, they said in a stock report.

“The Canadian cannabis industry has experienced significant growth, fuelled in part by the near-term prospect of a legalized recreational market in Canada, which is expected to benefit current medical marijuana producers, and a growing level of acceptance of marijuana use internationally,” the Canaccord Genuity analysts said.

Their research comes as a task force on recreational use is poised to hand its report to cabinet.

As The Globe and Mail’s Kelly Cryderman writes, the report by the nine-person group will contain recommendations on everything from minimum age to measures to fight drug-impaired driving once Canadians can start buying pot legally, probably in 2018.

There’s now a “vast illicit market” in Canada, Mr. Bottomley and Mr. Maruoka said. If that’s brought into the legal realm, Canada could see demand of 400,000 kilograms in the first year and, potentially, retail sales of $6-billion by 2021.

“We believe there are a number of Canadian producers that are entrenched in the medical market today building the infrastructure to supply the recreational market,” they said.

“If legalized, we believe the industry will move to a wholesale model (which could pressure margins) and producers could realize wholesale revenue of C$4.8-billion by 2021, resulting in operating income of C$2-billion and free cash flow of C$1.4-billion,” the analysts added.

Okay, it’s pot, not potash, but it’s going to be a serious industry with startup issues when it gets off the ground.

“We believe the rigorous process of becoming a licensed producer of cannabis in Canada imposes significant barriers to entry,” said Mr. Bottomley and Mr. Maruoka.

“To date, Health Canada has approved 2 per cent of applications from growers seeking approval to supply the medical market,” they added.

“We estimate that a legalized recreational market in Canada will result in a shortfall of supply in the near term.”