Major League Baseball says it is looking into Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar’s apparent use of a homophobic slur during a heated game between the Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh inning and yelled toward Jason Motte, apparently upset that the right-hander threw a quick pitch for the out. TV replays appear to show Pillar using the slur.

“We have begun an investigation into the matter,” MLB spokesman Michael Teevan said Thursday in an email.

After the game, Pillar told reporters he got caught up in the heat of the moment.

“It just stems from a little frustration in myself, just the way this series has been going,” Pillar said. “It was immature, stupid. It was uncalled for. It’s part of the game. I’m a competitive guy.”

The benches emptied after the incident but no punches were thrown. The Braves have won three straight games against the Jays with the final contest of the four-game home-and-home series set for Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Pillar would face disciplinary action from the team.

“The organization is taking the situation seriously and (general manager) Ross (Atkins) will be coming to Atlanta today,” Blue Jays spokesman Jay Stenhouse said in an email.

Pillar said he would reach out to Motte to apologize.

“He didn’t do anything wrong, it was on me,” Pillar said. “It’s something to learn from, something to move on from. Don’t let it define me.”

Pillar, 28, has been enjoying a strong season at the plate and in the field. Entering Thursday’s games, he was tied for fourth in the major leagues with 51 hits.

He has six homers, 12 RBIs, an .854 OPS (on-base plus slugging) and has made several highlight-reel catches in the outfield.

The tension didn’t end with Pillar’s outburst. In the eighth, the benches emptied again after Toronto’s Jose Bautista flipped his bat after homering to left field. Jace Peterson said something to Bautista as he rounded first.

No punches were thrown, but O’Flaherty didn’t mince words about Bautista’s actions.

“That’s something making the game tough to watch,” he said, referring to previous home run celebrations by the Toronto slugger. “It’s turned into look-at-me stuff. He hit a home run with (the Braves holding) a five-run lead and throws the bat around. I’m just tired of it. I’ve seen it from him enough.”

In 2012, former Toronto shortstop Yunel Escobar was suspended for three games by the Blue Jays after he played a game with a homophobic slur written in Spanish on his eye-black stickers.

