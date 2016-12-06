Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox have acquired star pitcher Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox have acquired star pitcher Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Red Sox acquire ace Chris Sale in trade with White Sox Add to ...

Ben Walker

OXON HILL, Md. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox have acquired star pitcher Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade hadn’t been announced.

Sale was a top trade target at the baseball winter meetings and the AL East champion Red Sox acquired him in a package that included young hitter Yoan Moncada and minor league pitcher Michael Kopech.

The 27-year-old Sale has been an All-Star in each of the last five seasons, finishing high in the Cy Young Award voting every time. The lefty was 17-10 with a 3.34 ERA this year.

Sale joins a talented rotation that includes recent Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, former winner David Price and All-Star knuckleballer Steven Wright.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Chicago Cubs fans spell out love for team in chalk (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular