A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox have acquired star pitcher Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade hadn’t been announced.

Sale was a top trade target at the baseball winter meetings and the AL East champion Red Sox acquired him in a package that included young hitter Yoan Moncada and minor league pitcher Michael Kopech.

The 27-year-old Sale has been an All-Star in each of the last five seasons, finishing high in the Cy Young Award voting every time. The lefty was 17-10 with a 3.34 ERA this year.

Sale joins a talented rotation that includes recent Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, former winner David Price and All-Star knuckleballer Steven Wright.

Report Typo/Error