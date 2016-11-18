Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has dropped a lawsuit that claimed the NBA, his wife and others conspired to illegally sell the team for $2-billion.

Sterling’s lawyer, Bobby Samini, says he filed a request Friday to have the federal appeals case dismissed.

Samini says a settlement was reached. He won’t reveal details but says Sterling’s “very happy with the outcome.”

However, the lawyer for his wife, Shelly Sterling, calls it a capitulation.

The NBA says it’s pleased that Sterling has dropped the suit.

Sterling was banned from the NBA for life in 2014 after it was revealed he’d made racist remarks.

His antitrust suit was filed in 2014 after his wife agreed to sell the Clippers to ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. A judge dismissed the suit in March.

