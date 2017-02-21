If the voting for the NHL’s rookie-of-the-year award was based only on head-to-head meetings between Patrick Laine and Auston Matthews, then Laine might be called the winner.

In the individual race, that is. On the team side of things, thanks to Jake Gardiner’s winning goal in overtime that gave the Leafs a come-from-behind 5-4 win on Tuesday night, the Winnipeg Jets and the Leafs have one overtime win each. And Matthews had a had in the winner.

Laine, the Jets’ rookie star, scored twice on Tuesday night to give himself five goals in two games against Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews had three assists on Tuesday, giving him four assists in his games against Laine and the Jets.

Matthews saw a decent game go south with 25.1 seconds left in the third period when he took a hooking penalty. But the Leafs managed to kill off the penalty into overtime and Matthews set up the game-winner by giving the puck to Gardiner, which resulted in the much-needed win.

However, the Leafs could argue they have strength in numbers in the rookie race. While winger Mitch Marner, who had moved into the lead over the last couple of months in some expert opinions, is still out with a shoulder injury, fellow rookie William Nylander set up a goal and scored himself, both times tying the score for the Leafs.

Actually, Laine did not dominate the game, although he had his moments. While both of his goals were important, he did not have the Leafs chasing him all over the ice. The same could be said of Matthews, although he set up Nylander’s second goal of the game on the power play at 3:30 of the third period to tie the score 4-4. That was his second assist, matching Laine in points for the game.

Then again, both he and Matthews said before the game that what was important was which team won the game, not the race between them for the Calder Trophy.

“I think the media is trying to make a bigger deal out of [the Calder],” Laine said. “But we’re focused on playing against the Maple Leafs and that’s our job.”

Down the hall at the Air Canada Centre, Matthews said much the same to the media after the Leafs’ game-day skate. “Obviously you guys like to make a big deal out of it, but all-in-all it’s an important two points for both teams,” he said. “We’re both in pretty similar situations. These are valuable points and it’s going to be a pretty intense game.”

It certainly was an intense game, marked by a wild finish to the second period when three goals were scored by both teams, along with a fight. But it was Laine’s second goal that mattered, as he scored with three seconds left in the period to put the Jets up 4-3. The goal came just 26 seconds after the Leafs tied the score 3-3 and looked like they were finally ready to reap the benefits of controlling the play for most of the night.

The Leafs outshot the Jets 27-15 in the first two periods and also dominated in shot attempts in five-on-five play at 40-15. But they simply could not stand prosperity, giving back the lead three times in the first two periods.

On two of those occasions, Laine had a hand in the damage. In the first period, after the Leafs opened the game well and took the lead at 1:02 on a goal by Leo Komarov, Laine ripped a one-timer shot by Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen at 4:25 to tie the score.

Then as the second period came to a close, Komarov scored his second goal of the game at 19:28 to tie the score two minutes after Nikolai Ehlers put the Jets ahead 3-2. But the Leafs wilted quickly and Laine scored his 30th goal of the season, which set off a scrum and a fight when Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien caused some mayhem in the crease.

Bryan Little scored the other Jets goal, while Nazem Kadri had the Leafs’ second goal.

Despite Laine’s scoring heroics, the debate over the NHL’s rookie award essentially remained the same as it was going into the game. There are compelling arguments on both sides of the equation.

Laine, of course, leads all NHL rookies in points and goals, with 54 and 30, respectively, in 55 games. Matthews is second with 51 points (28 goals) in 59 games.

Matthews, 19, plays centre, the more difficult position than Laine’s right-wing spot. And his puck possession numbers are better despite the fact Matthews played most of the season with two fellow rookies, Zach Hyman and Connor Brown, whose hockey skills are nowhere near as advanced as his. But Matthews has played more with Nylander of late thanks to the shoulder injury to Marner.

Laine plays with centre Mark Scheifele, a young, burgeoning star, and veteran Mathieu Perreault. They may be higher-quality linemates, but Laine is two months shy of his 19th birthday, five months younger than Matthews, and this is his first taste of high-level professional hockey. Matthews played in the Swiss league last season.

Report Typo/Error