Star Chicago receiver Alshon Jeffery was suspended Monday for four games without pay for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the latest staggering blow for the reeling Bears.

It was another dose of bad news for a team that lost several players to injuries in an embarrassing 36-10 loss at Tampa Bay that left the Bears with a 2-7 record. Now, they will have to get by without arguably their best player, starting with Sunday’s game on the road against the New York Giants.

“Obviously we’re very disappointed,” coach John Fox said. “I think he’s fairly embarrassed about it, but we’ll support him and welcome him when he gets back after serving his suspension.”

It was not clear what caused the suspension. Fox said he is “not privy to that.”

Jeffery will be eligible to be activated on Dec. 12 and play against Green Bay six days later. He leads the team with 630 yards receiving and is second with 40 catches.

Jeffery is playing for the $14.6 million franchise tag after he and the Bears were unable to agree to a long-term contract in the off-season. He was limited to nine games because of injuries a year ago, and now has a PED suspension hanging over him with his contract set to expire again.

Fox said players found out during meetings on Monday.

“All teammates, I think, at the end of the day, they’re supportive,” Fox said. “But I know Alshon’s embarrassed by it and I’m sure disappointed would be a good word for the rest of us.”

Fox mentioned a potential “silver lining” with receiver Marquiss Wilson potentially returning soon from a foot injury. He has been on the physically unable to perform list since training camp. But that’s small consolation, particularly given the rash of injuries the Bears suffered against the Buccaneers.

Star right guard Kyle Long left the field on a cart with a right ankle injury. Fox indicated after the game that it might be a high ankle sprain, though he said Monday a “full determination” on the injury had not been made.

He also had no update on running back Jordan Howard (ankle or Achilles tendon), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle) or Will Sutton (ankle). Right tackle Bobby Massie also suffered a concussion.

The loss to Tampa Bay also raised more questions about the direction of the franchise and wiped out any good vibes the Bears had after they knocked off NFC North leader Minnesota two weeks earlier.

Jay Cutler threw two interceptions and fumbled twice after leading the Bears to a victory over the Vikings in his return from a sprained right thumb. It all added up to a big reality check for a team that was as confident as any with two wins halfway through the season could be.

The Bears thought they might turn the corner with key players coming back from injuries. Instead, they crashed.

“I still feel like we’re not out of it,” tight end Zach Miller said.

Mathematically, they’re not.

The Bears trail Detroit and Minnesota by three games and Green Bay by two in the division. The Vikings are struggling in a big way with four straight losses. So are the Packers, who have dropped three in a row.

But with Jeffery’s suspension, the Bears will have to get by without one of their biggest playmakers.

