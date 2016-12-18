The bumbling Cleveland Browns are two losses short from becoming the NFL’s second team to go 0-16 in one season.

LeSean McCoy had a season-best 153 yards rushing and scored twice, and the Buffalo Bills kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 33-13 win on Sunday.

The Browns dropped to 0-14, matching the second-worst start to a season set by the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 1980 New Orleans Saints.

The 2008 Detroit Lions , meanwhile, are the NFL’s only team to go without a win in a 16-game season.

Cleveland has also lost 17 in a row dating to last year, moving into a tie with the St. Louis Rams (2008-09) and Houston Oilers (1982-83) for the league’s sixth-longest skid.

The Browns have now gone a calendar year since their last win, a 24-10 victory over San Francisco on Dec. 13, 2015.

The Browns have been so bad they haven’t had a lead in 17-plus quarters, dating to a 7-6 edge in the third quarter of a 28-7 loss at Baltimore on Nov. 10.

One consolation for the Bills was they at least backed up defensive tackle Marcell Dareus guaranteeing Buffalo wouldn’t be the first team to lose to Cleveland this season.

The game was played before a sparse crowd, befitting of two teams having little on the line and two franchises enduring lengthy stretches of futility.

The Browns have enjoyed just one winning season since last making the playoffs in 2002.

The Bills (7-7) still cling to a faint hope of making the postseason, but are a near-certainty to continue the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons.

Not in control of its own playoff future, Buffalo could have been eliminated from contention if Denver had defeated New England later Sunday. Patriots won 16-3.

Coach Rex Ryan’s job security also remains in question beyond this season, his second in Buffalo.

He’s taking heat for a defence that continues to play inconsistently. Last week, the Bills surrendered a franchise-worst 236 yards rushing to Le’Veon Bell in a 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh.

The week before that, Buffalo squandered a 24-9 third-quarter lead in a 38-24 loss at Oakland.

McCoy broke the game open by scoring on three- and eight-yard runs on consecutive possessions spanning the third and fourth quarters.

His first came immediately after the Browns cut Buffalo’s lead to 17-10 when Robert Griffin III scored on an 18-yard run on Cleveland’s opening drive of the second half.

Mike Gillislee also scored on a three-yard run to help Buffalo set a franchise record of scoring 27 TDs rushing this season. That’s one more than the mark set in 1975.

Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor went 17 of 24 for 174 yards and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Charles Clay.

Griffin finished 17 of 28 for 196 yards and was sacked five times.

