Time has done little to cure what ails Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman said in a conference call this morning he’s still struggling to accept the team’s 18-16 loss Sunday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC divisonal game.

The Chiefs scored with under three minutes remaining to pull to within 18-16, then added a successful two-point convert. But the play was nullified by a holding penalty.

Kansas City missed on the second attempt and after fielding the ensuing kickoff, and Pittsburgh was able to run out the clock and secure the win.

The Steelers will face the New England Patriots in the AFC title game Sunday.

The loss tarnished a solid season for the Chiefs, who finished atop the AFC West with a 12-4 record to cement the No. 2 playoff seed in the AFC.

Duvernay-Tardif, 25, of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., completed his third NFL season and second as the Chiefs’ starting guard. Next month, he’ll resume his medical school studies in the Montreal area.

Report Typo/Error