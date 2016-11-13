Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tajae Sharpe of the Tennessee Titans runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 13, 2016. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Titans’ rout of Packers marks a season-best scoring performance Add to ...

NASHVILLE — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Marcus Mariota threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the rout. Five Titans scored a touchdown in the first half as Tennessee put together its best scoring performance this season with 35 points.

With the win, the Titans (5-5) also matched their five victories over the past two seasons combined.

DeMarco Murray set the tone on the opening play from scrimmage, running 75 yards for a touchdown. He finished with 123 yards and also threw a TD pass, becoming the first non-quarterback to do that for this franchise in the same game since Earl Campbell on Sept. 7, 1980, for the then-Houston Oilers.

Brian Orakpo had two of Tennessee’s five sacks, and the Titans also forced three turnovers.

The Packers (4-5) started a three-game road swing by losing their third straight.

