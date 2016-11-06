Scott McCarron made a birdie putt on the first extra hole Sunday and beat Tom Byrum to win the second of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events.

McCarron and Byrum both shot three-under 69s in regulation to finish at 13-under on the James River Course at the Country Club of Virginia. Byrum created the tie with a birdie at the 16th hole. Both made pars on the next two holes before McCarron’s winning putt on the extra hole gave him his second victory this season.

Byrum, seeking his first victory in a PGA event since he won the Kemper Open in 1989, putted first on the first extra hole, but his 15-foot putt slid past on the left edge before McCarron rolled a slightly bending putt into the centre of the cup.

McCarron had missed a birdie putt on the 54th and final hole of regulation to necessitate the playoff.

Kevin Sutherland, who shot a course-record 63 with seven birdies and an eagle, and Brandt Jobe (67) shared third place, with Fred Funk alone in fifth after finishing his round with four consecutive birdies for a 67. Sutherland also challenged for a coveted top five spot in next week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. But Sutherland needed McCarron to falter, and when the 51-year-old did not, Sutherland wound up sixth in the standings.

The top five players – two-time defending champ Bernhard Langer, McCarron, Colin Montgomerie, Joe Durant and Miguel Angel Jimenez – will automatically win the championship by winning next weekend’s final event in Arizona.

Each dollar earned Sunday is worth two points – first place is worth $305,000 (U.S.) and 610,000 points this week – and is added to the regular-season total.

Pampling ends 10-year drought

Rod Pampling won for the first time in 10 years on the PGA Tour when he closed with a six-under 65 for a two-shot victory Sunday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Pampling holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole that clinched victory. He raised his right arm in the air as the ball still had another foot before it reached the cup.

The 47-year-old Australian last won on the PGA Tour at Bay Hill in 2006. Brooks Koepka closed with a 67 to finish second. Pampling returns to the Masters for the first time since 2007.

Report Typo/Error