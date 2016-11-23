Golf Canada CEO Scott Simmons is leaving the post in February.

He has been in the job since 2007.

Simmons said it was “a very personal decision, and a difficult one.”

“It has been an honour to represent and lead Golf Canada for the past 10 years but I felt the time was right to seek out new challenges,” Simmons said in a release.

Roland Deveau, president of the Golf Canada board of directors, said Simmons has led the organization through significant changes.

“Scott has moved Golf Canada to a new level of professionalism, and for that we thank him sincerely,” he said. “While we will miss his contributions, the board respects and understands his decision to leave.

During his tenure as CEO, Simmons oversaw a corporate rebrand in 2010 from the Royal Canadian Golf Association to Golf Canada. He also worked with the association’s executive committee on a revised governance structure that streamlined volunteer leadership from 35 individuals to an 11-member board of directors.

Simmons also helped to secure and renew title sponsorships of the RBC Canadian Open and CP Women’s Open through 2023 and 2018 respectively.

A search for Simmons’ successor will begin immediately.

