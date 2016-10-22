Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the Blackhawks a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night after Chicago came back with two late goals to force overtime.

Artem Anisimov scored his second goal of the game on a rebound with 2:28 left to cut it to 4-3, then Richard Panik knocked in a loose puck in front of the goal 60 seconds later.

Anisimov connected as Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling was heading to the bench for an extra attacker. Darling was on the bench when Panik tied it.

Toronto rookie William Nylander scored twice for his first multi-goal game, with his second goal putting the Maple Leafs ahead 4-2 early in the third. But Toronto blew a lead in the final period for the third straight game and failed again to win at Chicago for the first time since February 2003.

James van Riemsdyk scored a tie-breaking goal late in the second period and Tyler Bozak also connected for Toronto. Rookie Auston Matthews, the NHL’s top 2016 draft pick, set up both of Nylander’s goals and had the lone Toronto goal in the shootout.

Rookie Tyler Motte also scored for Chicago. Motte connected for the second straight game after getting his first NHL goal in a 3-2 loss at Columbus on Friday.

Chicago’s Brian Campbell had three assists.

Toronto’s Frederik Andersen made 31 saves through overtime. Darling blocked 30 shots.

Chicago forward Marian Hossa returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game. He scored his 500th NHL goal in a 7-4 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday, but left in the third period after blocking a shot.

Anisimov opened the scoring 3:36 in, completing a 2-on-1 break created when Artemi Panarin beat Nazem Kadri with a nifty move after entering the Toronto zone. Panarin drew several Leafs defenders to him, then dished to Anisimov who one-timed a shot from the right circle.

Bozak tied it 1-all with 14 seconds left in the first on a deflection from the slot despite being covered. Jake Gardiner’s low shot ticked off Bozak’s stick.

Nylander’s power-play goal at 9:28 second put Toronto ahead 2-1.

Motte tied it 2-all 1:40 later. Andersen stopped Motte’s initial deflection of Campbell’s shot, but Motte batted in the rebound.

Van Riemsdyk made it 3-2 with 1:44 left in the second when he swept in a loose rebound from the edge of the crease.

Nylander connected again 4:46 into the third period, firing into a half-open net from the slot after taking Matthews’ slick feed to make it 4-2.

NOTES: Blackhawks D Trevor van Riemsdyk, James’ brother, will miss about a month with an upper-body injury, coach Joel Quenneville said before the game. The defenceman left Friday’s game in Columbus in the second period, holding his right arm after crashing into the net. He appeared in 82 games last season, but van Riemsdyk was a healthy scratch for three games following Chicago’s season opener and returned to the lineup against the Blue Jackets. ... Quenneville said there’s no change in F Andrew Desjardins’ (lower-body) status and doesn’t know when he’ll resume skating. ... Toronto D Martin Marincin (lower body) missed his second game.

