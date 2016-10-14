Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane is out indefinitely after cracking three ribs in Thursday’s season opener.

Coach Dan Bylsma said Kane will miss “weeks,” the latest misfortune for a team already without top-line centre Jack Eichel. Eichel will miss several weeks after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain Wednesday.

Kane was hurt when he crashed into the end boards during the second period of Buffalo’s 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Bylsma said Kane was taken to the hospital after the game and was released Thursday night.

Kane had 20 goals and 15 assists last season for the Sabres after being acquired in a trade with Winnipeg. He missed 17 games with a knee injury.

Forward Kyle Okposo (bruised knee) and defenceman Dmitry Kulikov (back) returned to practice Friday after being scratched for Thursday’s game.

Buffalo opens a four-game road trip Sunday at Edmonton.

The Associated Press

Report Typo/Error