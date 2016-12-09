Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Dougie Hamilton (centre) celebrates his game-winning goal. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
John Marshall

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Associated Press

Dougie Hamilton scored 1:09 into overtime, Chad Johnson stopped 27 shots and the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Thursday night.

Mark Giordano also scored for the Flames in a chippy game filled with big hits and multiple fights.

Hamilton capped a fast-paced overtime by deking Arizona’s Mike Smith with a forehand before flipping in a backhander. Calgary has won five straight and eight of 11 (8-2-1).

Max Domi scored before leaving with an upper-body injury and Smith stopped 33 shots for the Coyotes, who have lost six straight and 11 of 14 (3-7-4).

Arizona captain Shane Doan became Arizona’s all-time assist leader and is the fifth player in NHL history to own his team’s records for games played, goals, assists, points, game-winning goals and power-play goals.

