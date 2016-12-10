Max Pacioretty scored four goals while Brian Flynn tallied twice in a six-goal first period as the Montreal Canadiens routed the Colorado Avalanche 10-1 on Saturday night.

Flynn, Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen scored as Montreal put three goals past starter Calvin Pickard on 10 shots in the opening 7:12. Pacioretty, Paul Byron and Flynn scored on the first four shots against Semyon Varlamov.

Pacioretty completed his hat trick in the second period and added another in the third to give the Canadiens captain seven goals in his last four games.

Alexander Radulov and Jeff Petry also scored for Montreal (19-6-3), which has shown no drop-off on attack without injured scoring leader and first line centre Alex Galchenyuk after Thursday’s 5-2 win over New Jersey. Montreal outshot the Avs 36-16.

Blake Comeau got one late in the first frame for Colorado (10-15-1), which was coming off a win Thursday night in Boston that ended a six-game winless run. The Avs end a four-game road trip Sunday night in Toronto.

Avalanche winger Jarome Iginla played his 1,500th NHL game. While the 39-year-old didn’t figure into the scoring, he took two minor penalties for throwing punches at Alexei Emelin after the Canadiens defenceman clipped Joe Colborne with a low check with less than four minutes to play.

Flynn got Montreal’s biggest offensive output since the Bell Centre opened in 1996 started when he scored on a Daniel Carr rebound at 2:56 and Pacioretty wired a wrist shot past Pickard at 5:13. Lehkonen roofed a backhand from the edge of the crease at 7:12.

Varlamov, who allowed six goals on 16 shots, was greeted by Pacioretty’s second of the night on a deflection of Andrei Markov’s point shot at 8:13. Only 28 seconds later, Byron scored on a breakaway. Flynn’s pass intended for Carr went in off Colborne’s stick at 13:37.

Comeau got one by Carey Price when he deflected Nikita Zadorov’s shot in with 17 seconds left in the first period.

Radulov scored on a one-timer 11:35 into the second period and Pacioretty put one in from the left circle at 18:33. Montreal was on a power play when Petry’s weak shot from the point eluded Varlamov’s glove with 0.10 seconds left in the period.

Pickard was back in goal to start the third and was beaten at 7:28 when Pacioretty jammed in a Torrey Mitchell rebound.

Tomas Plekanec had four assists. After getting seven points in the Canadiens’ first 25 games, he has six in the last three.

Montreal’s six goals in 13:47 to start a game was not a team record, which is six in 10:35 set on March 10, 1951 against Chicago.

Colorado forward Rene Bourque, who celebrated his 35th birthday, was out for the opening faceoff along with Iginla.

The Canadiens recalled centre Michael McCarron and defenceman Mark Barberio from St. John’s on Friday night, but neither dressed.

