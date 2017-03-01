Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban skates prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman P.K. Subban has received an honour from Governor-General David Johnston to acknowledge his charitable work.

Today’s ceremony was held in the P.K. Subban atrium of the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Subban pledged in September 2015 to raise $10 million over seven years through a program called P.K.’s Helping Hand to aid families struggling financially due to a child’s illness.

The hospital then named its atrium after the Toronto native.

The Nashville Predators rearguard is in town for his team’s game against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

It will be his first game in Montreal since his trade to Nashville last year in exchange for Shea Weber.

