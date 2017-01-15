Taylor Hall scored in overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Quincey scored in regulation for the Devils (18-18-9), who have won two straight after losing four in a row.

Former Canuck Cory Schneider made 21 saves for New Jersey.

Loui Eriksson scored for the Canucks (20-19-6), who have dropped four straight games after winning six in a row coming out of the holiday break.

Backup Jacob Markstrom got the start for Vancouver and made 20 saves.

Hall’s overtime winner came on a 2-on-1 with Damon Severson. Hall chose to hold the puck and beat Markstrom through the legs.

Markstrom was pressed into action early when a giveaway near the blue line led to a breakaway for Adam Henrique, whose hard shot Markstrom deflected off his stick. At the other end, an Alex Biega blast ricocheted off the post, behind Schneider in the crease and out.

The Canucks’ struggling special teams (1 for 8 in their last game) couldn’t convert two power-play chances, late in the first and early in the second.

Vancouver made it 1-0 at 6:31 in the second with Henrik Sedin dishing from his office behind the opposing team’s net. He found Eriksson streaking in and the winger banged it past Schneider for his 10th of the year. The assist inched Sedin two points away from 1,000 in his career.

The Devils tied it with three minutes left in the second. Quincey’s blast from the blue line caromed off Markus Granlund’s defending stick and over Markstrom’s left shoulder.

After a hooking call on Daniel Sedin in the third put New Jersey on the power play, Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter sprung in on a short-handed breakaway that Schneider made a big save on.

The Canucks squandered their own power-play opportunity at 7:51 of the third, with Blake Coleman off for cross-checking.

Coleman looked to have scored soon after by banking it in off Markstrom’s pad. But Vancouver head coach Willie Desjardins successfully challenged the play was offside and the goal was called back to stay 1-1 with just over three minutes left.

Eriksson had a glorious chance from the slot in the final minute, while on a 4-on-4, but he shot wide, sending the game to overtime.

