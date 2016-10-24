Kris Versteeg scored the lone goal of the shootout in the seventh round of the tiebreaker to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night and just their second victory this season.

Versteeg, a former Blackhawk, faked Corey Crawford and connected on a wrist shot.

Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan scored in regulation for Calgary, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Patrick Kane and Brian Campbell connected in regulation for Chicago.

Campbell’s goal, his first with the Blackhawks since rejoining them as a free agent in the off-season, tied it 2-all at 4:12 of the third. Campbell’s feed from the right circle, intended for Artem Anisimov, deflected in off Calgary defenceman T.J. Brodie.

Brian Elliott made 31 saves through overtime and blocked all seven in the shootout to earn his first win with Calgary after three losses.

