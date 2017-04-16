Canada has made rugby sevens history, winning on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series circuit for the first time.

And the Canadian men did it the hard way Sunday at the Singapore Sevens, defeating New Zealand and England before dispatching the U.S. 26-19 in the final.

Canada raced into a 19-0 lead but the Eagles roared back with 19 points of their own before Lucas Hammond scored the winning try in the dying minutes.

The Cup win came in Canada’s 140th event on the circuit.

Nathan Hirayama of Richmond, B.C., was named player of the final.

Canada lost to New Zealand in its only other cup final appearance, at the 2014 Glasgow Sevens.

Report Typo/Error