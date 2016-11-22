Defending champion Real Madrid secured a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 20th straight time after beating 10-man Sporting Lisbon 2-1 on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema got a late winner in the 87th minute.

A draw would have been enough to get Madrid through to the next stage, but victory kept the team with a chance to finish first in Group F with a home victory over Borussia Dortmund in the final round.

The German side, which routed Legia Warsaw 8-4 on Tuesday, has a two-point lead over Madrid.

Benzema salvaged Madrid’s victory with a header after a well placed cross by Sergio Ramos just seven minutes after Sporting midfielder Adrien Silva equalized by converting a controversial penalty kick.

The penalty was awarded after the ball hit Fabio Coentrao’s arm, which he had just thrust into the air to complain of a hand ball by Sporting.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, returning home to play against the team where he started his career, got an assist in Madrid’s first goal when he mishit a shot inside the area. The ball bounced off his back foot and moved forward for Raphael Varane’s easy shot from close range.

It was the third-straight game for Ronaldo without a goal in the Champions League, keeping him two short of becoming the first player to reach the 100-goal mark in European competitions.

Sporting’s Joao Pereira was sent off in the 64th.

Tuesday’s game marked Madrid’s return to Lisbon for the first time since winning the 2014 Champions League against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio da Luz.

The victory extended Madrid’s unbeaten streak to 30 matches in all competitions.

Here’s how Tuesday’s action unfolded:

Group E

Monaco has made a procession of what looked the most balanced of eight groups.

Tottenham is unbeaten in the Premier League, but lost for the third time in this season’s Champions League. The free-scoring French side repeated its 2-1 win from the opening round in London.

Monaco saw Radamel Falcao’s early penalty kick saved by Hugo Lloris, before the game was decided during a five-minute spell early in the second half.

Monaco led through Djibril Sidibé’s header in the 48th, Tottenham levelled with Harry Kane’s penalty, but Thomas Lemar restored Monaco’s lead less than a minute later.

Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 at CSKA Moscow to secure a runner-up finish.

Kevin Volland gave Leverkusen the lead in the 17th and Bibras Natcho scored a penalty in the 76th.

Leverkusen trails four points behind Monaco and leads Tottenham by three with a better head-to-head record.

Group F

Dortmund even trailed to Legia after 10 minutes, but led 3-1 by the 20th when Shinji Kagawa scored twice and Nuri Sahin benefitted from a goalkeeping error.

Marco Reus’s first goal in the 32nd made it 5-2 and set a Champions League record of seven goals before half time.

The old goals record for a match was tied in the 83rd when Legia’s Nemanja Nikolic reduced the lead to 7-4, and then broken in stoppage time with an own-goal by Legia captain Jakub Rzezniczak. Still, Dortmund and Legia fell short of the 61-year-old competition’s record. In the 1969-70 European Cup, eventual winner Feyenoord beat KR of Iceland 12-2 in a first-round game.

Dortmund is two points clear and needs a draw in Madrid to ensure seeded status in the Round of 16 draw.

Group H

Juventus ended Sevilla’s run of clean sheets and took top spot with a 3-1 win on a hostile night in Spain.

Sevilla led in the ninth minute through defender Nicolas Pareja, but the match turned in the 36th on a second yellow card for its Italian midfielder Franco Vazquez.

Juventus levelled in first-half stoppage time when Claudio Marchisio converted a penalty awarded for shirt holding on defender Leonardo Bonucci. By the time Bonucci’s late, long-range shot put the visitors ahead, Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli had been sent to the stands for heckling English referee Mark Clattenburg.

Forward Mario Mandzukic added a third in stoppage time, lifting Juventus one point clear in the table. Lyon trails three points behind Sevilla after Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal sealed a 1-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb. Lyon hosts Sevilla on Dec. 7.

On a record night, Juventus finished its game with 16-year-old substitute Moise Kean — the first player born in this millennium to play in the Champions League.

