Mark Barrenechea is just fine with being steady and boring. Investors in the company he leads, Open Text Corp., seem to like that, too.

While tech companies that disrupt the world and conquer consumer markets command enormous valuations, Mr. Barrenechea has delivered solid shareholder returns by leading the Canadian enterprise software stalwart on a steady path of value-creating acquisitions of flat or declining businesses, culminating in Open Text’s largest deal, its $1.62-billion (U.S.) purchase of the enterprise content division of Dell Technologies Inc. known as Documentum, which closed last month.

