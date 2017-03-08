Photographers entered 227,596 images for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards, and there likely wasn’t a selfie among them. Instead the entries were much more inspired, resulting in a short list of nominees in the planet’s largest photo contest that includes no bathroom-mirror maestros.

Canadian contenders in the open competition include Elzbieta Kurowska, Stéphane Couture and Rob Wilson, while just one Canadian shooter (Edmonton photojournalist Amber Bracken) is up for the prize in the professional class.

Bracken’s work in the contemporary-issues category documents the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s opposition to the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. She now competes for a cash prize of $25,000 (U.S.) that goes with the honour of Photographer of the Year. All winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on April 20.

The winning, short-listed and commended images will all be exhibited at Somerset House, London.

