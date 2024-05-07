Your daily horoscope: May 7, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships will be of great importance over the coming year and one particular bond will stand out above the rest and bring you a level of joy few people are lucky enough to experience. Wealth isn’t just about power and possessions, it’s about people too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t expect too much excitement today but do expect to benefit financially if you knuckle down and do what others have asked of you. Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart means your efforts will reap considerable rewards, so don’t hold back.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There really is nothing you cannot do now. Today’s sun-Saturn link, followed by tomorrow’s new moon in your sign, makes all things possible, though for best results you will need to narrow down your goals a bit. Don’t try to do everything at once.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Put disputes and disagreements behind you and resolve to get along with everyone today, even those people who delight in rubbing you up the wrong way. In the greater scheme of things nothing – absolutely nothing – is worth getting worked up about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may want to impress important people with your talent for getting difficult tasks done on time and to a high standard but don’t put yourself under too much pressure. They will be more impressed if you pace yourself sensibly while making life look easy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A colleague you deal with on a purely professional basis could become a very good friend over the next few days, so don’t be afraid to let down your guard a bit. Show them that for you it’s not all about work – you like to play sometimes too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even if you are the sort of Virgo who rarely strays outside your comfort zone the approaching new moon will encourage you to live dangerously over the next few days. If you begin a new journey on your own don’t expect to be unaccompanied for long.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: May 6, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting May 5

Your daily horoscope: May 4, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 3, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 2, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be in the mood to shake things up and cause a few shockwaves but that approach could have a major downside over the next 24 hours. You need to remember that not everyone is as laidback and fun-loving as you. Sadly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Stand back from what you are working on and try to see it from both a wider and higher viewpoint. If you can do that today then what happens tomorrow is more likely to delight you than depress you. It really is all about perspective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are not in the mood to try too hard that’s fine. You may fall behind in your workload but so what? And if colleagues complain that you are slacking just admit it with a smile. Do only what feels comfortable, even if that’s nothing at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Unlike some people you don’t feel the need to be in the spotlight but that spotlight will nevertheless be on you over the next few days. You will feel perfectly at home with the eyes of the world on you – and the world will love what it sees.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep moving at a steady pace and don’t be tempted to speed up just because it looks as if some of your rivals are pulling ahead of you. Remember the story of the tortoise and the hare: the winner is the one who keeps going to the end.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A helpful link between the sun and Saturn will make it easy for you to see through illusions and avoid pie in the sky thinking. While others are wasting time in fantasyland you will be reaping the benefits of keeping your feet firmly on the ground.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com