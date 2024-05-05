Your lookahead horoscope for the week: May 5, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Many things will fall into place over the coming 12 months and looking back you will wonder how on earth you managed to get so worked up about so many insignificant things. Have no doubt: life is good and it’s about to get even better!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to be brutally honest over the next few days, both with other people and with yourself. If you try to pretend that something is going well when clearly it isn’t you could do immeasurable harm. Tell the truth at all times, even if it hurts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A sun-Saturn link early in the week means you must be intensely practical in everything you do. Family and financial matters are more likely to go well if you refuse to tell lies about your current situation – which probably isn’t as bad as you fear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It won’t be long before the cosmic picture changes in your favor but for now you must accept that other people’s needs must come ahead of your own. Be patient and look forward to the day when you no longer have to please anyone but yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some people see doom and gloom around every corner but you don’t have to be so negative about life. Yes, what’s been happening lately is of major concern but the planets indicate it is also part of a bigger and better plan. You must believe that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make a promise to someone in a position of authority there is no way you will be able to back out of it, so make sure you can deliver and make sure that if they ask more of you later on you can deliver on that too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Listen carefully to what a friend or colleague has to tell you because there will be wisdom in their words. You may or may not choose to act on their advice but something they say will take root in your mind and help you to thrive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The composed way you go about your business has been noted by people in positions of power and it won’t be long before you are rewarded in some way. Keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it well if you want to stand out from the crowd.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Small efforts will yield big results over the next few days, especially if you focus on the kind of creative activities that come naturally to you. Why push yourself harder than you have to when the winds of the universe are at your back?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can get through a huge amount of work in record quick time this week, but you can also get other people to do most of that work for you. Your powers of persuasion are so strong at the moment that no one wants to say “No” to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Arrange your schedule carefully over the next few days because you won’t have time to see everyone you want to see and do everything you want to do. Don’t feel bad if you have to turn some people down – you can make it up to them later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must control your emotions over the coming week. There will no doubt be moments when you feel justified in ranting at people who have let you down but what’s the point if it makes the situation worse? And the planets warn that it will.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Saturn in your sign links with the sun this week, which means you will have some serious issues on your mind and won’t be interested in idle gossip. You are under no obligation to waste your time on people whose outlook on life is annoyingly superficial.

