Your daily horoscope: May 1, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Follow your instincts over the coming year, even if they lead you in some strange and exotic directions. Others may think you are wasting your talents but they will change their tune later on when they realize you are actually miles ahead of the game.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s Venus-Pluto link means you won’t get far if you try to force others to do your bidding. Even if you believe you are doing them a favour they will dig in their heels and refuse to be dragged in the direction you want them to go.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because your ruler Venus squares up to power planet Pluto today there is a chance you will fall out with someone in a position of authority. If that occurs be smart enough to realize that even if they are in the wrong it is you who must compromise.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some people will see you as a hero and some people will see you as a villain today. What matters though is that you are a hero to yourself, and that means having a clear picture in your mind of what it is you want to accomplish.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You probably don’t care what other people think about your goals but you need to be careful because their impressions, if bad, could have a negative effect on your activities. Your first order of business today must be to win them over to your side.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are, of course, entitled to your opinions but if what you say over the next 24 hours is at odds with what family, friends and colleagues believe you could find yourself being attacked from all sides. You do have a talent for winding people up!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to get angry if others refuse to be guided by what you think is best for them. They are under no obligation to follow your lead and you are under no obligation to take it personally if they choose a different path. It’s really no big deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be worried that if you stand up to someone in a position of power they will find ways to hurt you but the opposite is more likely to be true. Impressed by your courage they may even give you a level of freedom you were not expecting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is that you must ignore what other people are doing and follow your inner voice wherever it might lead you. Friends and colleagues may think you’ve gone mad but you may in fact be the only one who is sane!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you find yourself at loggerheads with people you usually get along with today it doesn’t mean you are doing something wrong. There is more than one way of getting from A to B, so trust your instincts and march confidently toward your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a colleague or business partner gives you a hard time today make it clear to them you will end your association if they don’t start behaving in a more cooperative manner. Hopefully they will believe you but, if not, say “goodbye” and mean it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It is important that you treat other people the way you would like them to treat you. Today’s Venus-Pluto link warns that if you expect more of them than you do of yourself it could be you who loses out in the long-term. It pays to be nice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you do not like the way things have been shaping up on the work front then you must make your concerns known to colleagues and employers. Once you point out to them the nature of your worries they will go out of their way to ease your fears.

