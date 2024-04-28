Your lookahead horoscope for the week: April 28, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try to avoid confrontation this year but not to the extent of allowing rivals to make gains at your expense. Make sure the first time they test your resolve is also the last time. Do whatever it takes to make them understand they cannot possibly win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Mars moves into your sign this week it won’t be long before you see with the utmost clarity what needs to be done. Then all you have to do is apply yourself. Get serious about your ambitions, because no one else can get serious for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is one of the best times of the year for you and it will get even better when Venus, your ruling planet, moves into your sign on Monday. Any doubts you had about your goals will disappear as if by magic over the next few days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you can put a name to your fears then you won’t be fearful for long. Sometimes you focus so intently on issues that are minor in nature that you end up believing they are bigger than they actually are, and that’s what has been happening lately.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be times over the next few days when it seems as if what little control you had over events, especially on the work front, is now disappearing altogether. Maybe it is, but is that really such a bad thing? Let others do the worrying for a change.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you can stay calm while everyone around you is panicking over the next few days then your reputation will soar and you will be on the fast track to success before you know it. Everyone loves a winner, which is why everyone loves you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have a lot going for you at the moment and with love planet Venus joining the sun and Jupiter in your sign this week you will be No. 1 on everyone’s guest list. However, that does not mean you have to accept each and every invitation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you learn something to your advantage over the next few days be smart and keep it to yourself. That may not be easy as you do like to chat but on this occasion you would do well to recognize that knowledge is power and not to be wasted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means go out and have a good time but make sure those who depend on you have a good time as well. As Venus moves into the partnership area of your chart this week you will enjoy life more if you share it with loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You know what needs to be done and you know that if you knuckle down and make a good job of it the powers that be will smile on your efforts. Remember though that you don’t work for them alone – your No. 1 responsibility is always to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The coming week is so full of potential that you can sense that something amazing is going to occur. But it won’t be as amazing as it could be if you just sit back and let it happen. Reach out to the universe and make music together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel a bit fragile this week that’s okay. Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart means you need to slow down mentally and physically and give your mind and body time to recover. You’ve been on quite a ride of late.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Is it possible to be too nice for your own good? Maybe, but if you give other people the benefit of the doubt this week even though you suspect they don’t deserve it you will gain far more than they do. Good deeds are always rewarded.

