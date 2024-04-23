Your daily horoscope: April 23, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you can expect some pushback over the coming year from friends and loved ones who feel threatened by your win-at-all-costs attitude. Ease their fears if you can but don’t let them stop you reaching for the stars.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to let your guard down because the full moon could tempt you to make the kind of mistake that costs a great deal of money. You don’t have to be overly suspicious but you do have to remember that not everyone will be putting your interests first.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No doubt you have high hopes for yourself and no doubt they will be realized now the sun is moving through your sign, but you must expect a certain amount of negativity from people who fear your rise. Ignore those who say you are aiming too high.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may need to get tough with someone who has let you down or failed to put in the required effort today. Let them know why you are taking such a hard line but don’t overdo it and risk turning them against you forever. Be firm but fair.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The fact that others look up to you and want to know what you think shows that your judgment is valued, but don’t get carried away and start believing you are some sort of guru. Common sense is all you need to make the right decisions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means be proud of what you have achieved but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that every move you make must lead to success. The full moon warns that your ego could easily get the better of you today, with potentially damaging results.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Accusations will fly thick and fast over the next 24 hours but your conscience is clear and you have no doubt that none of the mud that is being slung about will stick to you. You may be right but it would be smart to duck it anyway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s full moon takes place in the money area of your chart, so be smart and count every cent that goes out and every cent that comes in. Just because you have some cash in your pocket does not mean you can act as if you are rich.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be in a hurry to work with other people but the full moon in your sign means you won’t get much done if you try to do it all on your own. The simple fact is you need other people’s help more than they need yours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may lack enthusiasm for what you are expected to do today but do it anyway and make the best possible job of it – not because you feel the need to impress other people but because you have high personal standards it would be wrong to ignore.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Creative and artistic matters are under excellent stars now but because there is a full moon today your efforts may not get the recognition they deserve. But what does that matter? If you are happy with them then what others think is of no importance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets suggest you will be torn today both mentally and emotionally about whether to focus on your career or your private life. It’s a tough call to make but on balance you would be wise to put loved ones first – as they always do you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Travel plans are under really good stars at the moment but you may have to get out and about on your own over the next 24 hours as friends and loved ones seem reluctant to leave hearth and home. That’s okay, you don’t need company to be happy.

