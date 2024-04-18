Your daily horoscope: April 18, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your prospects are good and could even be great if you make the most of the opportunities the universe is now sending your way. Believe in yourself and in what you are doing and expect to be on the top rung of the ladder by this time next year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The past few weeks have been enthralling and exhausting in equal measure but now you would be smart to slow things down a bit. Not even an Aries can move at this pace forever, so cut back on less essential activities and give yourself room to breathe.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Inhale deeply. Hold it. Now let the air out and let all the worries and frustrations of recent weeks go with it. A positive phase is about to begin and if you are to make the most if it you don’t want yesterday’s emotional baggage holding you back.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You enjoy acting on impulse but over the next few weeks you must be a little less spontaneous and instead try to plan ahead a step or two at a time. No, it won’t take the enjoyment out of life – in fact it might even add to it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Get busy on all those plans you have been thinking about and talking about but never got around to actually starting. If you make a real effort over the next 24 hours it won’t be long before you have something encouraging to show for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make more of an effort to reach out to people socially and romantically. You have been a bit aloof these past few days and certain people may now be wondering if you want them around any more. Reassure them that they are still in your favor.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

One of the most fortunate times of the year is about to begin. Are you ready? The sun’s entry into your fellow Earth sign of Taurus tomorrow will bring good things your way but they could be even better if you make an effort to meet opportunity halfway.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 17, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 16, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 15, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting April 14

Your daily horoscope: April 13, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you have done for other people in recent weeks the more other people will do for you now. Your attempts to play down differences and bring people together have been favorably noted both by loved ones and people in positions of power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be shocked by what you learn about a friend or family member today but you should have seen it coming. They have been behaving erratically for some time but you chose to turn a blind eye to their wayward behaviour. Now you must confront them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who tries to impose their values and standards on the way you live must be told in no uncertain fashion to mind their own business. You don’t expect other people to abide by your rules so why on earth should you abide by theirs?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t change methods and routines you feel comfortable with and don’t think you have to adjust your likes and dislikes just to be fashionable and move with the times. Today’s fashion will be tomorrow’s landfill, so stick with what you know and trust.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have been a lot more sociable in recent weeks, which is good, but you may also have neglected someone you are close too emotionally, which isn’t good. Make it up to that person today by devoting every moment of your time to them alone.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to do something big or outrageous to get yourself noticed, you just have to be yourself and trust that your special talents will be appreciated by the people who matter. They know star quality when they see it, even if it is a bit low key.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com