Your daily horoscope: April 17, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you achieved last year, last month or even last week is of no relevance. The only thing that matters now is what you are going to accomplish next. Set yourself some serious goals on your birthday – but try not to take yourself too seriously.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep in mind that you have nothing to prove, either to yourself or to the world at large, but give it your best shot anyway. Aries is a sign that tends to act first and ask questions later and that is exactly the best approach to adopt today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be poised to start something new and exciting but what about all those loose ends that could easily trip you up if they are left lying around? Take the time and make the effort to get the little things in your life in some sort of order.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This should be a fun time for you but you also need to be aware that changes are coming and there will be serious issues to deal with in the near future. Work hard and play hard as well – it doesn’t have to be one thing or the other.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Strive to make a good impression on your employer and on the people you work with today. Remember, just because you know what you are capable of does not mean they know as well, so spell it out for them – then start moving up in the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Changes of one sort or another are coming at such a relentless pace at the moment that you may find it hard to plan ahead, but that’s okay. Relax and conserve your energy over the next few days because the weeks after that will be hectic.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If there is something you need to say that you know won’t go down well with partners and loved ones then say it now and get it over with. They won’t like it to begin with but come the end of the week they will see you were right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Self-belief is something you are going to need in abundance over the next few weeks, so take a positive view on all things that happen and don’t allow a single doubt to intrude on your mind. You CAN reach the goals that are most important to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You like to think that your emotions are always under control but there will be times over the next few days when you come close to losing your cool in a big way. Try not to let stupid people and their stupid actions get to you so much.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Challenging cosmic activity will make the next few days interesting in the extreme and if you are typical of your sign you will give as good as you get, then give a bit more just to make certain you win. Your rivals and enemies won’t stand a chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who thinks you have been taking things too easy of late will be forced to reconsider when the Sun moves in your favor on Friday. The fact is you know there are big changes coming and you’ve been conserving your energy for when it will be needed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This can still be a productive time for you, even though an increasing amount of your energy seems to be eaten up by responsibilities both at home and on the work front. Carve out some “me time” for creative activities over the next 24 hours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your energy levels are high and your enthusiasm is off the scale, so how can you possibly lose? It’s that kind of positive outlook that makes you such a fun person to be around and you won’t lack for company today. Make sure others pay their way though.

