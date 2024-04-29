Your daily horoscope: April 29, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your mission this year to help anyone and everyone you can, whether or not you think they deserve your assistance. The universe wants you to show empathy not only to loved ones but to your enemies as well. They won’t be enemies for long.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be too demanding over the next few days because the arrival of Mars in your sign tomorrow could make you unusually aggressive, and that won’t sit well with employers and colleagues who prefer a more co-operative way of doing things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Venus joins the sun and Jupiter in your sign today you will find out quickly that people respond better to charm and persuasion than to threats and coercion. Why make a battle of things that don’t need to be fought over? You’re on the same side!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you have been secretly worrying about will no longer matter to you so much after today. The problem may still be there but you will be able to see it from a distance, whereas previously you were up so close you were lacking perspective.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you fell out with a friend or colleague recently now is the time to kiss and make up. The planets indicate that if you make the first move, and sound as if you mean it, they will happily meet you halfway and forget about past differences.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s good that you are so forceful but you need to keep in mind that not everyone is as driven to succeed as you are. By all means push ahead with your ambitions this week but don’t push others beyond what they are able to cope with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart means there has never been a better time to set your sights on a goal that you previously thought would be well beyond you. The universe indicates it is now within reach, so go for it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruling planet, is about to be replaced by Mars in the partnership area of your chart. What that suggests is that relationships of all kinds are likely to take on a more confrontational edge. Maybe that’s no bad thing, maybe you need to get tough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Love planet Venus moves into your opposite sign today, making it easier for you to reach out to the people you care for. It will also make it easier to get strangers to do things for you – just turn on the charm and let them know what you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to get things done over the next 24 hours you must stay on good terms with your colleagues. Don’t expect them to just do your bidding at a click of your fingers – show them that what is good for you is good for them as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should be a bit more relaxed about life now that Venus is moving into your fellow Earth sign of Taurus. What before seemed to take so much effort will come easy to you over the next few days – but don’t take on even more responsibilities!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

All sorts of opportunities will open up for you over the next few days, so be ready to move at a moment’s notice and pay no attention to negative types who say you should be lowering your sights a little. That’s rubbish. Raise them a lot!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Social activities are under excellent stars and with Venus joining the sun and Jupiter in the most outgoing area of your chart today a new love affair is on the cards. Even if it does not progress further than friendship there will be a real connection between you.

