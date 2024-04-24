Your daily horoscope: April 24, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can and you must find a positive outlet for all that creative energy that has been building up in recent months. Anything of a physical or artistic nature will go well for you over the coming year, so well in fact that it could make you rich!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your money situation may not be as robust as you would like but don’t use that as an excuse to get involved in schemes which, if they go wrong, could make you poorer rather than richer. You must have complete control over your finances at all times.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although the sun is moving through your sign there is still a bit of a tense atmosphere about, so you need to stay calm and make sure the decisions you take are for the right reasons. Avoid disputes and disagreements that cannot possibly do you any good.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you don’t slow down a bit today both your mind and your body could get overloaded, resulting in choices that are bad for you and for other people too. Even a Gemini needs to take a rest once in a while and that while for you is now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to build something of lasting value you must join forces with other people, some of whom you may not get along with on a personal level. You may not be friends but you don’t have to be enemies either, so find ways to cooperate.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If an employer or authority figure praises you today by all means enjoy it but don’t let it go to your head. It’s not praise that motivates you but a deep-seated desire to be the best at what you do – and for what you do to make a difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others say that what you believe is wrong the more you must ignore them and refuse to modify your outlook one little bit. It may turn out later that they were partially right but you are under no obligation to change your ways to please them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Yesterday’s full moon may have given you a bit of a shock but you will get over it quickly and adapt your plans to the changed set of circumstances you now find yourself in. Financially, you will probably need to learn to do more with less.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You already know that your next big move won’t meet with the approval of family and friends but will that stop you? Of course not. You have never been the sort to allow other people’s doubts to hold you back and you are not about to start now!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t need to make excuses for who you are and what you do, but you do need to be aware that not everyone is going to support you. If you have to carry on without assistance for a while that’s fine – you’re big enough to go it alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not want to attract attention but others will be looking to you to take a lead today and you must not let them down. Don’t worry. The spotlight won’t shine on you so brightly that it shows up things you don’t want the world to see!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It will be very easy to get annoyed with people whose standards don’t match your own over the next 24 hours but you need to be patient and recognize that they are doing their best. If you do fall out with someone don’t let it develop into a feud.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some things are important and some things are not and it is of the utmost necessity that you know which is which. As a general rule, the more friends and colleagues shout that the sky is about to fall the more certain you can be that it is not.

