Your daily horoscope: May 6, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will accomplish something out of the ordinary this year, something you have been thinking about for months, or even years, but for one reason or another never quite got around to. Now though you will – and the results will astound you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want to get serious about your ambitions you need to do away with wishful thinking and focus exclusively on what you know can be done. Mars in your sign will make it easy for you to be ruthless, both with yourself and with other people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste time looking over your shoulder for any rivals who might be creeping up on you from behind. The cosmic picture is so good at the moment that it’s as if you have an aura of protection around you. The universe is on your side!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be a loner by nature but even a Gemini needs to spend time on their own once in a while and this is one of those whiles. Find a quiet and secluded place where you can leave the rest of the world behind for a while.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in the career area of your chart makes you more assertive than usual and that’s a good thing. Do your utmost to stay on the right side of employers and other powerful people but don’t let them dictate to you. Say “No” if you have to.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Sometimes it can be so easy to make promises and according to the planets you have been a bit too free and easy of late in what you have told other people you can do for them. Start rowing back on some of those promises today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Financial matters of one sort or another will be under scrutiny over the next 24 hours and it is imperative that you tell others the truth, even if you fear they won’t be happy about it. Be honest about your failures and how much they might cost.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your sense of duty means you won’t abandon a friend or work colleague even if they have got themselves in the kind of situation you want nothing to do with. Mars in your opposite sign will give you the courage to speak up for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be more involved with what’s taking place on the work front. You might prefer not to get involved in other people’s petty squabbles and power plays but if you stay aloof you could make enemies on both sides of the divide.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are so fired up and raring to go now that if you have to hang back even a moment longer you fear you might explode with frustration. So don’t hang back. Give it your all today and don’t worry in the slightest what the consequences might be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Emotional upheavals of one sort or another are likely at the start of the week but by the time of the new moon on Wednesday you will have put them behind you and will be powering ahead again. You’re not the sort to be down for long.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn you seem to have fallen prey to a confidence trick of some kind. It’s not like you to be gullible but sometimes you believe things you should not because you want to think the best of people. Think only of your own needs today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a definite luck fact working in your favour at the moment and if you come into money between now and Wednesday’s new moon you can be sure you have earned it. Treat yourself and buy something nice but don’t spend it all in one go.

