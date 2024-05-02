Your daily horoscope: May 2, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make a point of getting out into the world and meeting new people this year. Days spent entirely at home or stuck at the office should be seen as days wasted, because your best opportunities, personal and professional, will come from interacting with strangers.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Everyone you meet wants to do things for you now but can you trust them to deliver what they have promised? As Pluto begins its retrograde phase today you would be wise not to expect too much of your friends – then you won’t be disappointed!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more others tell you that you need to act quickly before an opportunity of some kind passes you by the more you must take your time and make sure it is the right thing for you. If you don’t, and it goes wrong, it could cost you money.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be smart and set yourself targets that are easy to reach over the next 24 hours. That applies as much to your private life as it does to work and business matters. Loved ones don’t expect you to do it all for them, so don’t expect it of yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If friends and family members paint a negative picture of what’s being happening of late you must ignore it and carry on believing that everything is going according to plan. Others can panic if they want to but you are made of sterner stuff.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As Pluto begins its retrograde phase in your opposite sign there is a danger you could feel bad about yourself because you are unable to reach the goals you believe are expected of you. Your real problem Leo is that you are expecting too much of yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will hear something on the work front today that you may be able to turn to your advantage, but have you considered the possibility that a rival is trying to lure you into making a bad decision? Check the facts for yourself – then check them again!

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: May 1, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 30, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 29, 2024

Your lookahead horoscope for the week, starting April 28

Your daily horoscope: April 27, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s good that you are in such a generous mood but there is also a danger that you will give money and support to people who not only don’t deserve it but who will speak ill of you the moment your back is turned. Don’t be so trusting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Pluto, your ruler, begins its retrograde phase today, which means you cannot believe what other people tell you, not even those who have been there for you in the past. At the very least they will be selective in the information they choose to share.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need support today, at home or at work, all you have to do is ask. Friends and colleagues will rally round and make sure you know you don’t have to face life’s challenges alone. Make a note to return the favour when you get the chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An offer that arrives out of the blue may look like the answer to your prayers but that fact alone should arouse your suspicions. As Pluto turns retrograde in the money area of your chart you cannot afford to accept without question what other people tell you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Although Pluto turns retrograde in your sign today you don’t have to stop what you are doing and wait for a better cosmic climate to arrive. It may be an uphill struggle over the next few days but the view will be great when you reach the top!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to stop feeling guilty about things that were not your fault and which you could not prevent. Why take the cares of the world on your shoulders when you have already got enough of your own? Lighten up and start smiling again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com