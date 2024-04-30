Your daily horoscope: April 30, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you do in secret this year will work out well, mainly because if other people are not aware of it they won’t be able to get in the way. Only you need to know where you are going and what you aim to do when you get there.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been one to lack confidence and with your ruler Mars now moving into your sign you honestly believe that all things are possible, for you at least. Don’t lose all contact with reality though – or coming back down to earth could be tough.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not care in the slightest what is going on in the world around you but at some point today you will be forced to take notice of how people in positions of power are behaving and what it might mean for you. You can’t switch off forever.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Co-operation is a must today, especially on the work front where if you don’t make an effort to meet others halfway you won’t get anywhere at all. What you do on your own may be important but it’s what you do with others that changes the world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart you will be thinking about your long-term goals and how you can move closer to them in the quickest possible time. It’s good that you are driven to succeed but make sure you play by the rule book.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Many of the things you have been worrying about will fade and even disappear over the next few days. As Mars moves into the most optimistic area of your chart you will see with stunning clarity that most of your fears had no basis in reality.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need to win people round to your way of thinking the best way to do it is by pointing out how changing their thought patterns will benefit them on a material level. Money is a great motivator, so play up the profit angle every chance you get.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 29, 2024

Your lookahead horoscope for the week, starting April 28

Your daily horoscope: April 27, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 26, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 25, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The changes that you want to make may not be the changes that other people want to make and the potential for conflict is clear. Mars moving into your opposite sign means you would be wise to compromise even when you are in no mood to back down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart means you are unlikely to get your own way on the work front over the next 24 hours, so ease back on your demands and wait until the professional climate is more in your favour. It won’t be long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have so much going for you at the moment and as Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today your luck will keep getting better. What would you choose to do creatively if you knew you could not fail? Start this very day!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Let everyone around you know what you will and will not put up with today. Spell it out for them so there can be no misunderstandings. Then, if they still choose to take liberties, it will be their fault when you come down on them hard!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because you have trusted someone in the past does not mean you have to trust them now. If information comes your way today that a friend or colleague is doing well for themselves at your expense then you must act. It could save you a fortune.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you have a backlog of jobs to get through you must pace yourself carefully over the next 24 hours. Can any of those jobs be put off to another day? Most likely many of them can, so be kind to yourself and don’t overdo it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com