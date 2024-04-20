Your daily horoscope: April 20, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have so many good ideas buzzing around your brain but what are you going to do with them? You can’t use them all, so decide which are of most importance to you and junk the rest. That will give you room both to think and to act.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Plenty of good things will come your way this weekend but there will also be one major challenge that you will not be able to avoid. A clash of personalities is inevitable and this is one of those occasions when you must fight to win.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in your sign means you are eager to do great things but as it squares up to power planet Pluto this weekend there is a very serious issue that needs to be resolved before you can move ahead. You know what it is, so get to it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sensitive side of your nature will come to the fore over the next 48 hours and there is a danger you could get worked up about an issue that isn’t worth the time or the effort. Pretend you don’t care in the slightest about how it works out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Friendships are under excellent stars now and you will meet people this weekend you grow close to very quickly. However, you still need to be on your guard as the planets warn that someone may want to get closer to you for less than honest reasons.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know what you want and how to get it, so what are you waiting for? Most likely you are hesitating because there is still a sliver of doubt in your mind that this is the right time to make your move. Maybe you’re right, maybe you shouldn’t rush.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have so many plans that you want to get started on but don’t be in too much of a hurry. This weekend’s sun-Pluto link warns it could be costly if you rush in where angels fear to tread. Make sure you know what you are doing.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 19, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 18, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 17, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 16, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 15, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

How much thought do you give to the future? If you are typical of your sign you probably expect things to work out well one way or the other, and usually they do, but now you would be wise to look ahead more and start making detailed plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to be too assertive or aggressive over the next 48 hours. The sun’s move into your opposite sign means the ball is in other people’s court at the moment, while Pluto, your ruler, warns if you start a fight it may not finish the way you expected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you pay attention to details this weekend, because even the smallest thing that you have missed could trip you up. Also, start checking your everyday routines and habits to see if they are still fit for purpose.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Put the idea of failure out of your mind and start acting as if you cannot possibly lose. The sun in your fellow earth sign of Taurus will inspire you to aim higher than ever before. Don’t forget though that it also means there is further to fall.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Pluto in your sign links with the sun this weekend, suggesting there could be a falling-out of some kind, most likely with a loved one or someone else you have an emotional attachment to. Stay calm and don’t overreact. The bad feelings will pass.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to be too serious about life this weekend. Yes, of course, there are a lot of bad things going on in the world but you won’t make them better by worrying. You might though help to improve things if you laugh and love more. Be a good example.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com