Your daily horoscope: April 16, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday is that you must focus on things that are truly important and let others worry about the trivial stuff. Most important of all is that you spend time on activities that improve your mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You cannot possibly give each and every thing you are working on your undivided attention, so you are going to have to make choices and some of them may be painful. Be nice to other people today but be ruthless toward your own ambitions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are on the cusp of a new solar year and in a matter of days your mood will have improved to such an extent that you will honestly believe all things are possible. The formula for success is energy plus enthusiasm, which always equals excellence.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Give your imagination permission to roam today but make sure you keep track of where it is taking you. The planets warn if you fail to temper your flights of fantasy with common sense you could end up some place you don’t want to be!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take life as it comes today but be ready to act swiftly and decisively if an opportunity to improve yourself arrives out of the blue. The world is changing so fast at the moment that what looks peaceful now could turn chaotic in a matter of hours.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As the sun will shortly be moving into the career area of your chart good things are sure to take place on the work front over the next few weeks. But for best results you must have a plan. Aim to guide events rather than merely react to them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t lack for ideas or inspiration but there have been precious few opportunities to do much with them in recent weeks. That is about to change. Keep your eyes and ears open now because a world of possibilities is about to open up for you.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 15, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting April 14

Your daily horoscope: April 13, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 12, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 11, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Fears you thought had been conquered will resurface today and this time you must face up to them properly and get past them once and for all. The way to do that is to look inside yourself for answers rather than outside to the world at large.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Partnerships and relationships are going to play an increasingly big part in your life over the next few weeks, so if there are any outstanding disputes with family, friends or colleagues you must deal with them now. You’re on the same side!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Changes in your working environment are inevitable and the more you try to fight them the more your rivals will benefit while you fall behind. You should be excited to live at a time when nothing can be taken for granted. Find ways to profit from it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One of the best times of the year begins at the end of the week but you must be ready to take advantage of changing circumstances. It may not be true that all things are possible but you will certainly find ways to satisfy your deepest desires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Not only do you realize where you have been going wrong but you also recognize what must be done to put it right. That will be a whole lot easier if you make an effort to work with people who share your ambitions. Together you can shine.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t make too many plans over the next 24 hours because what occurs at the end of the week will disrupt your world to such an extent that those plans could be made redundant. You will soon be competing in a whole new ballgame.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com