HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you push on with a project that means a lot to you but is taking up an increasing amount of your time and energy, or do you trade it in for something more manageable? It’s okay to tone down your ambitions and you may have to this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be in a generous mood between now and when the sun leaves your sign on Friday. You have enjoyed so many good things in recent weeks that you want friends and loved ones to share them with you. That’s great but don’t give it all away!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point trying to force people to do as you say, not only because you will fail but because persuasion will become so much easier when the sun moves in your favour at the end of the week. Aim to make friends, not enemies.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you don’t feel like making much of an effort today then don’t force yourself. The cosmic picture is changing and it won’t be long before you are inspired to get going again, but for now just relax and let life come to you in various ways.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to shout to make yourself heard, in fact you don’t even have to raise your voice or pretend to look mean. Say what you have to say calmly and clearly and let others decide if they want to follow your advice. They most likely will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means move fast and break things if you think that is necessary but you should in fact be easing off a bit now, at least on the work front where your constant hustling and bustling is beginning to wear people down. Try taking a break.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do only what makes you happy and ignore those who say you should be making them happy instead. You have done more than your share when it comes to helping other people and are under no obligation to do more, especially if it’s at your personal expense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may find it hard to understand some of the things going on at the moment but don’t let it worry you because this is one of those occasions when ignorance is bliss. Leave others to sort out the ills of the world while you are having fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Other people’s negative comments don’t usually bother you as you are sufficiently robust not to notice them but something a colleague says will touch a nerve and make you wonder if you have been going about a task the wrong way. Give it some thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make use of the sun’s last few days in the most dynamic area of your chart to push your mind and body that little bit further and get done what other people say isn’t possible. That may be true for them but it certainly isn’t true for you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Take things easy over the next few days. When the sun changes signs on the 19th a more positive phase will begin, so there is no point making too much of an effort between now and then. Spend more time with the people you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have been rushing here, there and everywhere at such a frenzied pace in recent weeks that you may have missed the signals that friends and family members have been sending your way. It’s to everyone’s benefit that you pay them more attention.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars in your sign will assist you in pushing ahead with your ambitions but don’t take it to extremes. There are more important things in life than climbing the greasy pole to success. Put some time aside today for those who truly care about you.

