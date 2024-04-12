Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be a bit of a loner by nature but if you want to make your mark this year you need to join forces with people who share your goals and ambitions. You can be a team player if the rewards are big enough – and they certainly are!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get started on something of a creative nature that you have been thinking about for weeks, months, maybe even years. Resolve to give it your undivided attention today and over the weekend. Once you get some momentum going it should be a breeze.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You should know by now that a friend or colleague is not going to help you with a project of some kind, so start thinking about other ways you can get it done. Maybe an AI assistant would suit your needs – and it won’t argue back at you!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Put yourself about socially and have some fun this weekend and don’t listen to those who say you should be spending more time on the kind of serious issues that bore you to tears. Life is for living and loving and laughing – especially the latter!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If partners and colleagues are unwilling to give you what you know you deserve today that is all the excuse you need to take it for yourself. Will your self-interest annoy them? Yes. Will they be able to stop you? No. So get on and do it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You crave success but you know that to get it you will have to take on a pile of new responsibilities. The simple fact is you cannot have one without the other, so decide how much you are willing to sacrifice and then make your move.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something is holding you back and stopping you from reaching your true potential. The planets indicate it has nothing to do with your rivals in the outside world and everything to do with your own inner doubts. You need to believe you’ve got what it takes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your long-term goals in mind at all times today, because if you allow your attention to wander for even a minute or two you could forget what it is you are after and neglect to make those all-important first moves. Stay switched on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be offered what you most desire today but will you be willing to pay the price? The universe is not about to give you something for nothing, so decide what you can afford and cut your cloth accordingly. Maybe you shouldn’t be aiming so high.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your confidence is on a high but you need to be cautious when it comes to dealing with cash. At some stage over the next few days you are going to have to pay off a debt of some kind, so don’t fritter away your money on trivial things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not like you to be impulsive but you appear to be itching to do something different, something that gets you noticed. Just make sure it’s something you are not ashamed to look back on when future employers check up on your social media!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are called on to give emergency help to a friend today then drop what you are doing and focus all your time and energy on getting them out of whatever mess they have got themselves into. They would, of course, do the same for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stand back from what you are working on for an hour or two. It’s true that you have been making rapid progress but it’s also true that you have veered a little off course. Correct that now or you may end up somewhere you didn’t want to go.

