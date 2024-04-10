Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only danger over the coming year is that you could be too negative in your thinking. Every time a friend or colleague or loved one tells you something cannot be done you must make it your mission to prove them wrong. Make their disbelief your motivation.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be in the mood to do something outrageous but with your ruler Mars overshadowed by Saturn it might be wise to tone down your act a bit. You should know from past experience that actions always, with no exceptions, have consequences.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you keep things simple today you won’t go far wrong. Don’t worry if there doesn’t seem to be much excitement in your life at the moment as that could actually work in your favour. Something of a repetitive nature may turn out to be highly profitable.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s Mars-Saturn union takes place in the career area of your chart and what that indicates is that you will either be rewarded or punished for what you have or have not done in the past. The praise, or the blame, is entirely down to your own actions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be wildly enthusiastic about what you are expected to do today but if you knuckle down and make a good job of it you will impress people in positions of power, and next time they will give you something more interesting to work on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been burdened by a lot of emotional baggage lately and need to get rid of it quickly. Make this the day when you look at what’s been worrying you and resolve to get past it once and for all. It really is all utterly meaningless.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because today’s Mars-Saturn link takes place in your opposite sign you could find yourself up against someone who is assertive in the extreme. Don’t try to fight them, just laugh at how ridiculous they are and make it clear you are not in the least bit intimidated.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 9, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 8, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting April 7

Your daily horoscope: April 6, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 5, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be independent by nature but sometimes you have no choice but to go along with what other people want and this is one of those occasions. You may have made no firm promises but you know what is expected of you, so do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Although you may be full of energy and eager to do something exciting today you also need to be aware that Saturn’s influence won’t allow you to come and go as you please. You have obligations to other people that must be taken into account.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The challenges you face at the moment may seem daunting but you have what it takes to confront them and come through unscathed. Bear in mind too that partners and loved ones have their own challenges to face – what can you do to assist them?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars links with your ruler Saturn today in one of the more open areas of your chart, so if you fancy heading off on some kind of adventure then by all means do so. However, make sure you plan your route in advance so you don’t get lost!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Any concerns about your money situation must be dealt with before you turn your attention to matters of a more light-hearted nature. This is in fact an excellent time to come up with ideas about how to increase your income. Get a side hustle going!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars and Saturn join forces in your sign today, which suggests that an old thing must be brought to an end so that something new can be started. Identify what you no longer need in your life, ditch it completely and create room for something better.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com