HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday will make you extremely forceful over the coming year but in a good way. You will act with so much skill and passion that even your rivals will be inclined to admit that you are on a higher level than everyone else.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your recent run of good luck is destined to continue, starting this weekend with Venus in your sign linking up with power planet Pluto. Authority figures will be watching you closely and will love what they see. You’ve got that Aries star quality.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your ruling planet Venus is on fine form this weekend and you will find it ridiculously easy to charm people both in your private life and in your work environment. Give yourself permission to have fun and help others to have fun as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Whatever tensions there have been in your life of late they should ease considerably over the next 48 hours, not least because you have at last found the right combination of words to let others know where you are coming from – and where you are going next!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Friends and family members will rally round this weekend and make sure you know that you are both respected and loved. The fact that you seem to have doubts about that reflects the pressure you have been under in recent weeks. Keep going, you’re doing fine.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With both the sun and Venus moving through the most adventurous area of your chart your enthusiasm for life will surge over the next few days. Keep telling yourself there is nothing you cannot accomplish if you want it enough. Your belief will make it a fact.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone in a position of authority gets on your case and demands even more from you this weekend just smile sweetly at them and say “No”. What can they do about it? Nothing at all. If you stand firm this time there won’t be a second time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Relationships are under really good stars this weekend and the more you reach out to people, at home and at work, the more they will want to do things for you. Don’t neglect to do things for them as well – delight them with your generosity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What occurs over the next 48 hours will encourage you to believe that even though a partnership has been going through a hard time of late there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about it. You still mean so much to each other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If other people want to get worked up about issues that from your point of view are of minor importance then let them. If nothing else it will keep them occupied while you make the most of the new creative opportunities now coming your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you find yourself being nudged to move in a new direction over the next 48 hours just take the hint and go along for the ride. The universe knows better than you do what your real needs are, so let it guide you and enjoy the experience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more awkward a problem may be this weekend the more determined you will be to find a solution. Join forces with people who share your concerns and pool your resources so that you cover every possible angle. Teamwork is essential, not optional.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The pace of life will be hectic this weekend and you will enjoy every moment of it. Don’t worry too much if you end up spending more than you intended because saving money is not as important as having fun, and of that there will be plenty.

