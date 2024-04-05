Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart will occupy a large and central space in your world over the coming 12 months. Take every opportunity you get to remind the people you have most affection for that what you do for your own benefit you do for them as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will feel good about yourself on every level today. As values planet Venus moves into your sign you can sense that the universe is on your side and that all you have to do to satisfy your desires is to put a name to them. It’s that easy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus joins the sun in the most sensitive area of your chart today, and hopefully that will encourage you to take a more relaxed view of life. Is it worth getting quite so worked up about the world and its problems? Switch off for a bit.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get carried away by recent events that worked in your favour and believe that everything will be this easy in the future, because it won’t. And certainly don’t think you can carry on doing it all on your own – you need friends and allies.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find it remarkably easy to get your own way today and over the weekend, even when dealing with people who usually drive a hard bargain. If you use charm rather than coercion they will most happily do almost anything for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more some people question your beliefs the more you will stick with them, not least because you know it irritates your critics when you refuse to “see sense”. There is something in the Leo nature that enjoys rubbing people the wrong way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It is essential in all of your dealings that you get value for money, even if the amounts involved are rather small. The moment you allow one person to take advantage of you everyone will do so and it will then be open season on your wallet.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your ruler Venus, which is also the planet of love, moves into the partnership area of your chart today, making this one of the best times of the year for affairs of the heart. Reach out to that one special person you care for the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means aim to make a good impression on the people you work with today but don’t run yourself into the ground. Cosmic activity in the wellbeing area of your chart makes it crystal clear you need to take life at a slower pace for a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be shy about letting friends and loved ones know what it is you are hoping to achieve over the next few weeks. Let them know too that you don’t want to be bothered with anything petty. Maybe you should invest in a Do Not Disturb sign!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Aim to spend some quality time with family and friends today and over the weekend. You have been so busy of late that some of them may be feeling neglected and would appreciate it if you focus on them for a bit. It’s the least you can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more adventurous you are over the next few days the more you will enjoy yourself and the more you will come across opportunities you would not have known about had you stayed close to home. Impress the world with your social skills.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although Venus leaves your birth sign today your run of romantic and financial good luck will continue for some time to come. Treat yourself to an evening out with family and friends and don’t worry too much about the cost – you’ll get value for money.

