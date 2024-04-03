Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you can afford to relax. The efforts you put in over the past 12 months have brought you to a place where you can sit back and enjoy the many good things and good people the universe sends your way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Social activities are under good stars at the moment, so don’t sit at home in front of the television, get out there and show your face to the world. Even a quick trip down the road and back could turn out to be a fascinating experience.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make it your No. 1 task today to identify what it is you need in terms of cash and financial capital, then work out how you can reach that objective in the shortest time frame. Also, strive to be a bit more imaginative in your thinking.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s Venus-Neptune link means you must take life at a more relaxed pace for a while. That applies doubly on the career front where, if you let them, colleagues will dump even more of a workload on your shoulders. So don’t let them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to have let your imagination get the better of you in recent weeks and now you need to come back to reality. That does not mean you cannot still think about incredible things, but you do need to learn not to take them so seriously.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The world may be a serious place but that does not mean you must walk around with a look of despair on your face. One of the things people love about you is your ability to laugh at the absurdity of life, because it helps them laugh as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone in a position of authority seems less than impressed by your efforts today don’t be discouraged. Most likely they are occupied with so many other matters that they don’t have time to single you out for praise – but they will, eventually.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may want to be friends with everyone but a new person on your social scene should be kept at arm’s length until you know more about them. There is a very real chance they are not as open and honest as they might want you to believe.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A Venus-Neptune link in the most dynamic area of your chart will do wonders for the artistic side of your nature, so forget about all those little everyday things that need to be done and focus on something creative instead – and make it a masterpiece.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Any disputes you may have been involved in over the past few weeks can and must be put to bed. On the home front, especially, it will pay you to be the one to say sorry first, even though you may genuinely believe you were in the right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means go out and have fun but don’t overdo it. You seem to be in one of those moods when one social occasion leads to another and before you know it the day, and half the night, has gone by in a blur. Mornings after are rarely fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The moment when you think that life could not get any better is the moment when it most likely will. There is an impressive wave of luck carrying you along at the moment and you would be a fool not to ride it all the way to the shore.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s Venus-Neptune link in your sign will bring out the best in you. On a personal level friends and family members will love you like never before, and at work your co-workers will praise you to the skies – and it’s all fully deserved!

