HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As mind planet Mercury turns retrograde on your birthday you must take extra care with your thoughts. Both positive and negative attitudes will be magnified and once you focus on the one the other will become harder to access. So always think positive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone tries to make you feel bad about doing something, or not doing something, under no circumstances must you allow it to affect you. Let them know that emotional blackmail is not going to work on you, today or any other day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As communications planet Mercury begins its retrograde phase today you may find it hard to get through to people you usually get along with quite well. Unless you absolutely must reach a decision regarding your financial situation just leave it alone for a while.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be inclined to tell people things they don’t want to hear but is that really such a good idea? As your ruler Mercury turns retrograde this is probably the worst time to be honest with them. Keep your opinions to yourself for the time being.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to believe that you need to express yourself forcefully on the work front, but the planets warn if you do you could make enemies of people who should be your friends. Just do what you are already doing and don’t try to explain yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be desperate to break free of some sort of restriction but there is a danger you could swap one set of circumstances for another, with the new set being worse than the old one. Stick with what you’ve got and make the best of it for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be growing obsessive about something – a work or business partnership maybe – that you previously hardly gave a thought to. Stand back from the situation and see it for what it is, something you really should not be worrying about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing today is that you look on the bright side in all situations, even those that seem negative in nature. The thoughts you choose to give space to inside your head will to a large extent determine the events in the world outside your head.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Life does not have to be as complicated as it has been of late and if you take time out of your busy schedule to simplify things both at home and at work you will be happier for it. Go easy on yourself over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have imposed a number of restrictions on yourself in recent weeks and unfortunately that means your options are now somewhat limited. Work with those restrictions over the next few days and aim to create something that makes them worthwhile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you clash with someone whose outlook on life is very different to your own today don’t waste your time trying to win them round to your point of view. Respect that they see things from a different perspective and find ways to avoid unnecessary friction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Focus on what you are good at today and don’t get sidetracked by people who want you to try out new things. They may say your methods are old-fashioned but what if they are? If they still work for you then that’s good enough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t hold back from taking a risk because you fear it might cost you money if it goes wrong. The planets indicate that even if that were to happen you will gain far more than you lose in the long-term. All experience is good experience.

