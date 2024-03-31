Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how powerful your rivals may be you can and you will get the better of them. How? By being smarter than they are. While they sit back and enjoy the fruits of success you will be making your next big move, and the three after that!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is an issue that is causing you concern you can and you must deal with it now. If you leave it even a few more hours you may then have to wait several weeks before you get the chance to set things right. Stop dithering and act!

TAURUS (April 21-May 21)

It would be easy to let your fears get the better of you now but if you allow minor anxieties to develop into major phobias then you will only have yourself to blame when you find yourself unable to move either this way or that. Snap out of it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The simple fact is you are going to need assistance dealing with something that you don’t have the power to deal with on your own. You may be surprised how many people respond to your call for help – but first you have to make that call.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you need on the work front you must speak up this very moment, because the planets warn if you leave it even one day longer the words will get stuck in your throat and no one will know what it is you are after.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more friends and family members skirt around controversial topics this week the more inclined you will be to shout out what it is you think they should be saying. That’s very brave of you but is it really a good idea to risk making enemies?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your attitude toward a colleague or business partner has gone from one extreme to the other in recent weeks and Mercury’s upcoming retrograde phase is unlikely to help. Give them the benefit of the doubt and believe they are still on your side.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you take the time and make the effort to spell out what it is you are going to be doing over the coming week there will be fewer misunderstandings with friends and colleagues and loved ones. Keep everyone who matters informed of your plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have the right to issue orders to people who are below you on the professional ladder but think carefully before you do. If you come across as too domineering they may find ways to scupper your plans. Persuasion is better than coercion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have never been the sort to lack confidence and you are not about to doubt yourself now. Even so, there will be occasions over the next few days when things go wrong and you don’t know why. Maybe you have just not prepared enough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have to explain some of the decisions you made and actions you took in recent weeks but if your motives were pure it won’t be too traumatic. If, however, you were selfish in your choices you may have some making up to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friends and family members and even the people you work with seem determined to satisfy your every whim at the moment and that’s nice. But don’t start thinking you can do as you please. If you break the rules they won’t admire you so much.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can, if you wish, bombard those who doubt you with facts and figures over the next few days but it’s unlikely that you will convince them. Some people delight in refusing to see sense – and those are the people you can afford to ignore and avoid.

