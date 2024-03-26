Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may have all the ideas and all the skills in the world but unless you apply them your dreams will fall short of reality. Make this the year when you finally get to be not just good at what you do but the best in the business.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun and Mercury in your sign will boost your imaginative powers and encourage you to look for unusual solutions to long-standing problems. Steer clear of people who are frivolous and only care about having fun. These are serious times, at least for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may not be easy to look on the bright side when so many things are going wrong in the world but it needs to be done if you want to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. An optimistic outlook is an absolute must.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to put aside any bad feelings that were sparked by yesterday’s lunar eclipse and make an effort to work with people whose interests coincide with your own. Any differences you may have are largely superficial, so feel free to ignore them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you get your act together on the work front today you will make considerable inroads on the backlog of jobs you have allowed to build up. Don’t trust other people to help you though – this is one of those occasions when your own efforts must be enough.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be feeling your best at the moment as a result of yesterday’s eclipse but you can still make considerable progress when dealing with people on a one-to-one basis. A sympathetic ear on your part will work wonders over the next 24 hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been living beyond your means and what has occurred over the past few days has woken you up to that fact. Now you must do something about it. Start by reducing your commitments both at home and at work. Cut them back to the bone.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: March 25, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting March 24

Your daily horoscope: March 23, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 22, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 21, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun and Mercury in your opposite sign makes it easy to find new friends but if you say the wrong thing to the wrong person at the wrong time you could make an enemy as well. Praise everyone to the skies, even when they don’t deserve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The most important thing now is that you draw up a detailed plan and stick to it come what may. The moment your mind starts to stray you must forcefully bring it back to what you are working on. Focus is essential if you yearn for success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to believe that you really can reach a goal that has eluded you for so long. The sun’s journey through the most dynamic area of your chart will give you every chance you need to make your mark on the world, so get started today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As the effects of yesterday’s eclipse are likely to linger for a day or two you still need to tread carefully when dealing with partners, loved ones, relatives and colleagues. Try not to say or do anything that might set them off on another rant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to treat some kind of dispute as a fight to the death. You can be a bit extreme in the ways you react to people who disagree with you, so count to ten, bring your pulse rate down, then talk reasonably about finding a solution.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Events are moving so quickly now that there will be times when you fear being left behind, but that is unlikely to happen either in your personal affairs or at work, so stop worrying. New challenges will bring new opportunities, if you stay alert.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com