HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart your thinking on a particular issue has become much too fixed of late and what occurs over the coming months will encourage you to let go of ideas and opinions that are seriously outdated. Open your mind to new possibilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, moves into the most sensitive area of your chart today, so even if you are the sort of Aries who shrugs off criticism easily you may find that other people’s negative comments wind you up more than usual. Bark back but don’t bite!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop dreaming about what you would like to do and actually start doing it. You have made so many plans, some going back years, but on how many occasions have you actually followed them through to completion? It’s time to get serious about your future.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You know you have what it takes to succeed and now that Mars is moving into the most ambitious area of your chart you will get every chance to prove it. Don’t wait to be invited to do something special, do it now and deal with the consequences later.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are the sort of Cancer who enjoys being unpredictable then what you do next will please you immensely as you watch the looks of sheer amazement on the faces of family and friends. They may say you are mad but so what if you are?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The best things in life may not always be free but what you are offered over the next 24 hours will come with no strings attached, so seize hold of it and make it work for you. There is a definite luck factor working in your favour now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Tensions in a one-to-one relationship have been building up for some time and could erupt dramatically over the next few days as Mars moves into the partnership area of your chart. That could though be a very good thing. It will certainly clear the air.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you were not expecting to happen will knock you off your stride today and it may take a while before you are fully able to come to terms with it. There is no point thinking too deeply about it though – some things just cannot be helped.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No challenge will be too much for you now that energy planet Mars is moving into the most dynamic area of your chart. Even if you are the sort of Scorpio who likes to keep a low profile, being in the public eye is now part of the deal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If loved ones are smart they will recognize the signs that you are not in the best of moods and give you a wide berth for a while. If they are not smart they may have to suffer a bit of a tongue-lashing. You certainly won’t forgive and forget.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means make your views known on a wide range of issues today but allow friends and colleagues to have their say as well. They can certainly learn things from you but why shouldn’t they have something important to teach you as well?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be sure to look out for your own interests today and over the weekend. Mars in the money area of your chart means you cannot just assume that friends and colleagues will make decisions that benefit you, so keep a tight hold of the purse strings.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars moves into your sign today, more than making up for the sun leaving your sign two days ago. You may even discover you now have the energy to follow through on some of those projects you started but never quite got around to finishing.

