HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A friend or family member will claim a large slice of your time and energy today and while it might be frustrating that they are keeping you from more interesting activities you must help them with their problems. They’ve helped you many times in the past.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

After the ups and downs of recent weeks you would be forgiven for taking things easy now but that isn’t your style. Step up your efforts to pull ahead of your rivals and make sure friends, colleagues and loved ones are behind you 100 per cent.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have to postpone your travel or social plans today then so be it. The planets indicate there are serious issues that will need your input and you are not the sort to head off and have fun while leaving others to sort out the mess.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn you are taking a minor dispute far too seriously and need to get your mind straight before you say or do something you might later regret. It doesn’t matter who is right and who is wrong, it isn’t worth the aggravation either way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because you have been on the go almost non-stop of late it’s no surprise you now feel a bit run down. Ease off today and give your mind and your body time to recover. What’s so important that you need to run yourself into the ground?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you allow yourself to dream now the more you will accomplish in the very near future. Your mind is a powerful tool and if you point it in a specific direction that is where you will end up and where you will find your true calling.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have to wait a bit before you get the chance to work on your latest big idea but keep thinking about it and keep refining the details inside your head, so that when you do get the green light you are ready to hit the ground running.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more obstructive some people get the more your anger will rise but try not to let it ruin your day as nothing bad will come of it. Look at it as an opportunity to impress colleagues and employers with how patient and relaxed you can be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t be happy if something restricts you today – and it will – but a little further down the line you will look back and realize it worked in your favour. If the universe is conspiring to keep you from doing something it must have its reasons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter what challenges you face over the next few days you will handle them all with ease. Yesterday’s solar eclipse filled you with so much self-belief that you honestly think you are destined for greatness, and with confidence like that it may be true!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart will put you on the spot over the next 24 hours but you will quite enjoy the experience. You will certainly enjoy showing your enemies that you are not the sort to crack under pressure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you find yourself a bit out of touch today you must consult someone who has their finger on the pulse. No one expects you to know it all, so don’t expect it of yourself. Focus on what you are good at and make an excellent job of it.

